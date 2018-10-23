"Technology and storytelling are forever intertwined," says Louis Hernandez Jr. on importance of Beverly Hills Infinity Film Festival taking place Nov. 1-4 at venues throughout Beverly Hills

Hernandez serves as a technology advisor to the inaugural Infinity Film Festival , which begins Thursday, Nov. 1, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 4, at various venues in Beverly Hills. Programming for the film festival will focus on emerging technology, featuring events that connect creative, business and technology icons from Hollywood, Silicon Valley and Silicon Beach.

"Content is being driven by technology more than at any other time in history, whether you are talking about immersive entertainment, Hollywood blockbusters, scientists imagining the future, or augmented and virtual realities. The Infinity Film Festival is a superior event designed to bring together folks from the technology and creative communities to discover how their innovations can mesh and evolve. I imagine many participants will envision compelling possibilities that also excite investors like me," said Hernandez, who is the founder, managing partner and CEO of private equity firm Black Dragon Capital.

"Content is king, but technology is the means today to reach people. We are proud to be the first film festival where companies can share insights on the latest technology available to filmmakers," said Roy Taylor, chairman of the Infinity Film Festival and CEO and co-founder of Ryff, the first image technology company to use artificial intelligence to customize brand content to individual consumers.

Hernandez said he is looking forward to the emerging tech focus of the festival, including the first ever blockchain summit about Hollywood scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at the Winters Guild Theater, 135 S Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills, Calif. 90211.

"As an investor and media technologist, I am excited to learn more about why every major studio and most Fortune 500 tech companies will be participating in the blockchain event," Hernandez said.

Epic Games and Unreal Engine are title sponsors of the film festival, which is co-sponsored by D-Box. Event committee members include representatives from The Film Foundation, Warner Bros., The Third Floor, USC and Technicolor.

Black Dragon Capital is a private equity firm based in Miami with a focus on growth investments, particularly in digital commerce, financial services and media technology. Black Dragon's team of industry professionals have significant operational experience, strong financial backgrounds, proven track records of success and investment experience, ranging from startups to billion-dollar organizations in both public and private vehicles. The company leverages its network expertise and deep domain knowledge to assist in accelerating growth and profits in selected markets – all while working closely with entrepreneurs. Learn more at blackdragoncap.com.

