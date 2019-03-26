Technology Employment Expands its Presence in Florida's Workforce

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology-related employment in Florida grew by more than 18,000 new jobs in 2018 and the tech sector increased its contribution to the state's economy, according to Cyberstates 2019™, the definitive guide to national, state and metropolitan area tech sector and tech workforce analytics published annually by CompTIA, the leading technology industry association.

Net tech employment grew by an estimated 18,147 jobs in 2018, a 3.3 percent increase over 2017.1 Since 2010 net tech employment has grown by more than 104,000 new jobs. With nearly 568,000 workers, tech accounts for approximately 6.1 percent of Florida's workforce.

"Clearly the broad-based impact of the tech industry touches virtually every community, industry and market across Florida, especially when you consider the thousands of knowledge workers who rely on technology to do their jobs," said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO, CompTIA.

"The sun is shining on the tech industry of Florida as the state ranked second nationally with a net tech employment increase of 18,147 jobs," said Sarah Matz, director of state government affairs for CompTIA in Florida. "Florida's tech wages are now 86 percent more than median wages across the state, and the tech sector contributes $71 billion to the state's economy. The state's elected officials are taking great strides to ensure the Florida remains a leader in attracting and retaining technology businesses. Through workforce development initiatives and responsible tax law, the Sunshine State will ensure a bright future for all its residents."

Cyberstates projects the base of tech occupation employment – a subset of net tech employment – will grow by 10.7 percent in Florida by 2026. Retirements will add even more pressure to meet the need for tech talent.

"The findings attest to a tech labor market that will remain tight as employers balance short-term needs with an eye towards the future," said Tim Herbert, senior vice president for research and market intelligence at CompTIA. "As digital-human models begin to unfold, employers and employees alike will face new challenges – and opportunities, in shaping the workforce of tomorrow."

ranks 4 nationwide in net tech employment; 2 in net tech jobs added last year; and 4 in the Cyberstates Innovation Score, bases on venture capital investments, tech startups and new business formations and other factors. Tech occupations with year over year growth in Florida included software and web developers (+ 5 percent): computer support specialists (+ 4 percent); and network architects, administrators and support specialists (+ 3.1 percent).

included software and web developers (+ 5 percent): computer support specialists (+ 4 percent); and network architects, administrators and support specialists (+ 3.1 percent). The median tech occupation wage in Florida is $69,226 ; 86 percent higher than the median wage for all occupations in the state.

Cyberstates 2019 (#cyberstates) is based on CompTIA's analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, EMSI, Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights, and other sources. Estimates for 2018 are subject to change as government data is revised and updated. The full report, with complete national, state and metropolitan level data, is available at https://www.cyberstates.org/.

1 Net tech employment includes tech company workers in technical and non-technical positions, technical workers in other industries and self-employed technology workers.

