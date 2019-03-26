Technology Employment Expands its Presence in the Washington Workforce

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology-related employment in Washington grew by more than 12,800 new jobs in 2018 and the tech sector increased its contribution to the state's economy, according to Cyberstates 2019™, the definitive guide to tech sector and tech workforce analytics published by CompTIA, the leading technology industry association.

Net tech employment grew by an estimated 12,864 in 2018.1 Since 2010 net tech employment has grown by nearly 80,000 new jobs. With nearly 378,000 workers, tech accounts for approximately 10.6 percent of the Washington workforce.

The tech sector has an estimated direct economic impact of $94.5 billion, or about 20.1 percent of Washington's total economy.

"Clearly the broad-based impact of the tech industry touches virtually every community, industry and market across Washington, especially when you consider the hundreds of thousands of knowledge workers who rely on technology to do their jobs," said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO, CompTIA.

The outlook for future employment growth remains positive. Washington saw a 61 percent increase in the number of job postings related to emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, drones, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and blockchain. Cyberstates projects the base of tech occupation employment – a subset of net tech employment will grow by 11.5 percent in Washington by 2026. Retirements will add even more pressure to meet the need for tech talent.

"The findings attest to a tech labor market that will remain tight as employers balance short-term needs with an eye towards the future," said Tim Herbert, senior vice president for research and market intelligence at CompTIA. "As digital-human models begin to unfold, employers and employees alike will face new challenges – and opportunities, in shaping the workforce of tomorrow."

Washington ranks 11 th nationwide in net tech employment; 6 th in net tech jobs added last year; and 11 th in the Cyberstates Innovation Score, which considers venture capital investments, tech startups, new business formations and other factors.

Tech occupations with year over year growth in Washington included software and web developers (+5.2 percent); computer system and cybersecurity analysts (+3.7 percent); and network architects, administrators and support specialists (+2.9 percent).

included software and web developers (+5.2 percent); computer system and cybersecurity analysts (+3.7 percent); and network architects, administrators and support specialists (+2.9 percent). The median tech occupation wage in Washington is $99,653 . That's 102 percent higher than the median wage for all occupations in the state.

Cyberstates 2019 (#cyberstates) is based on CompTIA's analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, EMSI, Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights, and other sources. Estimates for 2018 are subject to change as government data is revised and updated. The full report, with complete national, state and metropolitan level data, is available at https://www.cyberstates.org/.

1 Net tech employment includes tech company workers in technical and non-technical positions, technical workers in other industries and self-employed technology workers.

