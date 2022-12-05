Technology Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby Joins Speaker Lineup at The Multifamily Innovation Summit in Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company's CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will speak at the Multifamily Innovation Summit. The event, catering exclusively to multifamily professionals, runs from December 7 – 8, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Launched by the founders of Multifamily Leadership, Patrick and Carrie Antrim, the Multifamily Innovation Summit will feature important, relevant discussions conducted by leading experts from various fields within the industry. It has become the must-attend event for owners, operators, and corporate executives. The vision of the summit is to create an enriching environment where multifamily professionals can obtain the tools, strategies, and capabilities needed to grow their company in today's fast-paced environment.

Kirby will discuss, "Leasing Automation That Will Eliminate Unnecessary Tasks and Retain Onsite Teams," where he will explore shifting consumer expectations, the reimagined role of our workforce, and ways we can accommodate renters with "Uber-like" services. He will also delve into the need to revise our strategies and transform outdated processes to mitigate risk, ensure continuity, and meet commitments.

"We are thrilled to have Kerry join our roster of speakers again at our innovation summit," said Multifamily Leadership's CEO, Patrick Antrim. "Kerry is an accomplished entrepreneur, innovator, and industry influencer, who is changing the way we think about the convergence of technology and rental housing. His participation in the summit will provide invaluable insight to our attendees, as to how technology will disrupt the real estate landscape."

A technologist at heart, Kirby is an acclaimed speaker, author, award-winning podcaster, and the founder of 365 Connect, a technology firm within the multifamily housing industry. He holds an array of technology awards, has been named to the Silicon Bayou 100 List of most influential entrepreneurs, and presented in over 150 webcasts reaching over one-million global listeners. Kirby serves as an advisory board member of Rainbow, a national nonprofit organization that provides service-enriched housing programs to affordable housing communities and is Chair of Technology Initiatives for the Multifamily Innovation Advisory Council, a peer-to-peer group of multifamily owners and operators focused on industry transformation.

"The multifamily housing industry is still evolving at a rapid pace," explained Kirby. "We must create venues for industry professionals to gather and analyze problems with the intent to solve them with new, innovative ideas. All of this is possible through a thought-based public platform, which the Multifamily Innovation Summit clearly delivers. I am excited be a part of this event and look forward to discussing the emerging trends taking place in our industry with my peers."

ABOUT THE MULTIFAMILY INNOVATION SUMMIT: The Multifamily Innovation Summit is a premier industry event with notable, thought-provoking speakers, informal peer-to-peer discussions, and unparalleled educational content. The two-day summit will focus on managing the apartment of the future, shifting paradigms in digital leasing, and the power of leveraging people as a competitive advantage. Register to attend: multifamilyinnovation.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at 365connect.com

