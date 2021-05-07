Technology Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby to Livestream at The Multifamily Innovation Summit Virtual Event

NEW ORLEANS, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company's CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will speak at the Multifamily Innovation Summit , a livestream virtual event for multifamily professionals from May 11-12, 2021.

Launched by the founders of Multifamily Leadership, Patrick and Carrie Antrim, the Multifamily Innovation Summit will feature important, relevant discussions conducted by leading experts of various fields within the industry. It has become the must-attend event for everyone, from property managers and marketing directors to regional managers and corporate associates. The vision of the summit is to create a virtual environment where multifamily professionals can obtain the tools, strategies, and capabilities needed to grow their company in today's fast-paced environment.

"We are thrilled to have Kerry join our roster of speakers again at our innovation summit," said Multifamily Leadership's CEO, Patrick Antrim. "Kerry is an accomplished entrepreneur, innovator, and industry influencer, who is changing the way we think about the convergence of technology and rental housing. His participation in the summit will provide invaluable insight to our attendees as to how technology will disrupt the real estate landscape—especially right now when we need it most."

Kirby is an acclaimed speaker, author, and award-winning podcaster. He has been a guest lecturer, featured speaker, and panelist at numerous universities, conferences, and events. He has also appeared on the BBC Digital Planet program, NPR News, and various media outlets. Most significantly, Kirby has contributed to an array of articles and whitepapers on real estate and technology, presented in over 135 webcasts that have reached over 1 million listeners from around the world, and is often quoted as an expert in the technology sector.

Kirby's presentation, "Inflection Points Driving Change Forward," will explore shifting consumer expectations, reimagine the role of our workforce, and analyze the ways we can accommodate next-generation renters with "Uber-like" services. Kirby will also delve into the ramifications, as well as the possibilities, for the next phase of innovation within the multifamily housing sphere.

"The multifamily housing industry is still evolving at a rapid pace," explained Kirby. "We must create online venues for industry professionals to gather and analyze problems with the intent to solve them with new, innovative ideas. All of this is possible through a thought-based public platform, which the Multifamily Innovation Summit clearly delivers. I am excited be a part of this event and look forward to discussing the emerging trends taking place in our industry with my peers."

Register to attend the Multifamily Innovation Summit at: multifamilyinnovation.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at 365connect.com

