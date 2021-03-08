Technology Innovator Kerry W. Kirby to Speak at The Multifamily Operations Summit Virtual Event

NEW ORLEANS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company's CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will speak at the Multifamily Operations Summit , a livestream virtual event for multifamily professionals from March 10 - 11, 2021.

Launched by the founders of Multifamily Leadership, Patrick and Carrie Antrim, the Multifamily Operations Summit will feature important, relevant discussions conducted by leading experts of various fields within the industry and is the must-attend event for everyone, from property managers and marketing directors to regional managers and corporate associates. The vision for the summit is to create a virtual environment where multifamily professionals can obtain the tools, strategies, and capabilities needed to grow their company and career without excess spend.

"We are thrilled to have Kerry join our roster of speakers again at our annual summit," said Multifamily Leadership's CEO, Patrick Antrim. "Kerry is an accomplished entrepreneur, innovator, and industry influencer, who is changing the way we think about the convergence of technology and rental housing. His participation in the summit will provide invaluable insight to our attendees, as to how technology will disrupt the real estate landscape—especially right now, when we need it most."

Kirby is the founder of 365 Connect, an internationally recognized, award-winning technology firm within the multifamily housing industry. An acclaimed speaker, author, and award-winning podcaster, Kirby has been a guest lecturer, presenter, and panelist at numerous universities, conferences, and events. He has been featured on the BBC Digital Planet program, NPR News, and various media outlets. Kirby has contributed to an array of articles and studies on real estate and technology, presented in over 135 webcast reaching over one-million listeners from around the world, and is often quoted as an expert in technology.

Kirby will speak on "Interacting and Transacting with Anywhere Operations," which will explore shifting customer expectations, reimagine the role of our workforce, and analyze the ways we can accommodate today's renter with touchless solutions. Kirby will also delve into the possibilities for the next phase of innovation within the multifamily housing sphere.

"The multifamily housing industry is still evolving at a rapid pace," explained Kirby. "We must create online venues for industry professionals to gather and analyze industry problems with the intent to solve them with new, innovative ideas. All of this is possible through a thought-based public platform, which the Multifamily Operations Summit clearly delivers. I am excited be a part of this event and look forward to discussing the emerging trends taking place in our industry with my peers."

ABOUT THE MULTIFAMILY OPERATIONS SUMMIT: The vision of the Multifamily Operations Summit creates a new venue for multifamily professionals, who are seeking the tools, strategies, and capabilities needed to grow their career or company without excess spend. The two-day summit will deliver a premier industry event with notable, thought-provoking speakers, informal live chats, and unparalleled networking opportunities inside a completely digital environment. For more information visit: multifamilyopsummit.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at 365connect.com

