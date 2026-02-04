TechnoMile Appoints Tom Temin as Strategic Media Advisor and Launches New Federal Market Show

TechnoMile's Federal Market Frontlines with Tom Temin will feature in‑depth interviews with public sector and industry leaders on AI, acquisition reform, regulatory change, and challenges shaping mission‑driven organizations.

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechnoMile, the leading AI solution that unifies growth, contracts, compliance, and security workflows, today announced that Tom Temin, longtime government technology journalist and broadcaster, has joined the company as Strategic Media Advisor. As part of the partnership, Temin will host a new federal market show, TechnoMile's Federal Market Frontlines with Tom Temin, bringing together voices from across government and industry.

The show will explore timely issues shaping the federal market, including AI in acquisition, FAR modernization, executive‑level policy shifts, and the evolving demands on government agencies and the contractors that support them.

"Tom has built trust with the government and GovCon community by asking thoughtful questions and making complex issues understandable," said Shayne Forsyth, SVP of Marketing at TechnoMile. "As Strategic Media Advisor, he will help us create a platform that reflects the full federal ecosystem — from investors and executives to the teams driving opportunity development, contract management, compliance, and security. This show brings diverse perspectives on how policy, technology, and execution intersect to shape mission outcomes."

Temin brings more than three decades of experience covering federal technology, acquisition, and management. He is widely known for his work as a host and columnist for Federal News Network and as a trusted voice on federal technology, acquisition, and management.

"I've spent my career focused on how government and industry work together to deliver results," said Tom Temin. "TechnoMile sits at a critical juncture in federal business and mission delivery. This new show will surface real‑world perspectives from leaders navigating AI adoption, acquisition modernization, and shifting operational demands."

Episodes will feature senior executives, agency leaders, and subject matter experts discussing the practical implications of emerging technologies and policy shifts, with each conversation tied back to challenges faced by leaders responsible for driving growth, managing contracts, and ensuring compliance and industrial security.

The first episodes of TechnoMile's Federal Market Frontlines with Tom Temin will launch in the coming weeks, with distribution on TechnoMile's website, major podcast platforms, and YouTube.

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is the newly combined organization formed by the merger of TechnoMile and SIMS Software. Together, the organization delivers integrated, AI-enabled solutions that support mission-critical operations end-to-end – from identifying government contract opportunities through compliant, secure execution. TechnoMile's unified solution connects growth, contracts, and security workflows for GovCon, Defense, and Public Sector organizations to strengthen compliance, reduce risk, safeguard brand reputation, boost efficiency, and drive mission success. Learn more at technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

Media Contact

TechnoMile

Erica Gannon

[email protected]

(713) 703-0155

SOURCE TechnoMile