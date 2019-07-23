TechnoMile Continues Growth and Product Enhancements with Signing of Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Carroll Publishing Assets

MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TechnoMile , an industry-specific cloud solution and business process consulting services provider, has purchased all assets of Carroll Publishing. For 45 years, Carroll Publishing has been the leader in providing the most accurate and up-to-date contact and bio information for decision-makers at all levels of the public sector (Federal, State, Municipal and County). Carroll's organization charts, pre-published and dynamic, allow users to learn government organizations and their structures. Technomile will operate the assets under a newly formed entity, Lead Connector, and will more tightly integrate the content with their industry-leading Growth, Compliance (Contracts and Supply Chain), and Operations platforms.

"We have been developing technology for years that improve the sales, governance, compliance, and operations of Government Contractors, AEC firms and manufacturers. Integrating our technology with the best content and presenting that content to our users when and where it matters is one of the hallmarks of our platform. When it comes to who you should call on an account plan or during a sales process while learning more about them as well, Carroll Publishing has always been regarded as the Best-In-Class. Merging this more tightly with our technology will increase our customer's ability to more quickly and accurately determine who they should target during their growth and compliance processes," said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile.

"For 45 years Carroll Publishing has led the way with high-quality content, specific to Federal, State, and Local decision-makers. We have been looking for ways to enhance and add even more valuable content. Technomile's strategy will allow our customers to more proactively receive and use our content. Technomile represented that leap forward. We are excited about their strategy," said Sally Swan, former CEO of Carroll Publishing.

With the investment and exponential growth in the last 3 years, TechnoMile is positioning itself to become a major player to help companies in Government Contracting, AEC, and Manufacturing, grow, comply, govern and operate. TechnoMile's clientele includes a growing roster of Fortune 500 clients, as well as small and medium-sized businesses.

To learn more, contact:

Sally Swan

301-263-9800

info@leadconnector.com

LeadConnector.com

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is a technology firm that provides industry-specific software. We provide cloud-based solutions that conduct portfolio management, account management, campaign management, pipeline management, sales management, compliance management, operational management, and governance processing. More at technomile.com .

About Carroll Publishing

For 46 years, Carroll Publishing has provided the most up-to date, targeted information on who's who in government for federal, DoD, state, county, and municipal governments as well as top federal vendors. Considered the "inside-the-beltway bible," Carroll Publishing guides the business development and outreach efforts of corporations and organizations throughout the United States. Carroll Publishing also provides FedSearch and GovSearch browser-based web services for easy-to-navigate, comprehensive access to decision-makers in all branches and levels of government. More at leadconnector.com

SOURCE TechnoMile

Related Links

technomile.com

