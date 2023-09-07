TechPats™ is now Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held

News provided by

J.S. Held

07 Sep, 2023, 08:07 ET

J.S. Held announces the acquisition of TechPats™ to complement its 2022 acquisition of Ocean Tomo, creating the industry's most comprehensive intellectual property consulting group. 

JERICHO, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces today the acquisition of TechPats™ and the creation of the Intellectual Property Specialty Services group under its Ocean Tomo brand. For the past 25 years, TechPats has helped the largest publicly traded tech companies gain a competitive advantage from their intangible business assets.

Continue Reading

"The combination of J.S. Held's scientific and engineering expertise, Ocean Tomo's intellectual property (IP) financial services, and TechPats patent-focused technical expertise presents a three-pronged, industry-leading foundation for addressing intangible assets," noted James E. Malackowski, Ocean Tomo Founder and Senior Managing Director.

"Our IPFC and Ocean Tomo acquisitions were premised on a shared vision to add a full slate of IP Specialty Services. Leaders within our IP practice and our corporate development team identified TechPats from a number of global candidates as an ideal anchor acquisition for expansion," reported Jon Held, CEO of J.S. Held.

TechPats' patent-focused business intelligence services will complement the intellectual property opinion, valuation, strategy, transaction brokerage, and capital raising services of Ocean Tomo. "Our hallmark is our strong partnership with our clients, empowering them to grow their business, protect and profit from their intellectual property assets, and strategically position themselves for growth," noted Chis Wichser, CEO of TechPats. Adding, "We look forward to aligning our team of IP-focused technology experts with the more than 1,500 talented engineers, scientists, and other technical experts at J.S. Held for the benefit of our clients." 

The Intellectual Property Specialty Services group will service corporate IP departments to provide:

Patent-Focused Business Intelligence, including patent infringement analysis, laboratory testing, reverse engineering, tear-down services, patent mining, market analysis, and portfolio assessment;

Portfolio Development Strategy, including competitive technology patent landscapes, patent mining and evaluation, portfolio assessment and cost analysis, and strategic patenting advisory services;

Litigation Support, including assessments related to litigation risk, validity analysis, PTAB & IPR support, and claim chart analysis;

Transaction & Monetization Strategy, including IP acquisition due diligence as well as buy versus build versus abandonment decisions. 

With expertise across more than 150 technology sectors, including automotive, semiconductors, software, and wireless/telco, J.S. Held's IP team of Ocean Tomo and TechPats cites service experience with 53% of the 100 Largest Publicly Traded Tech Companies and 87% of AMLaw 100 law firms. 

"The acquisition of TechPats is a natural extension of J.S. Held's vision to provide unrivaled consulting services across all assets and value at risk through our combined technical, scientific, and financial expertise," added Jon Held.

To learn more about the TechPats team and IP Specialty Services visit, www.oceantomo.com/services/specialty-services

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

About Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held

Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo provides Expert Opinion, Management Consulting, Advisory, and Specialty Services focused on matters involving intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets. Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; business licensing strategy and contract interpretation; patent-focused business intelligence; portfolio development strategy; litigation support; trade secret reasonable measures; asset and business valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; merger and acquisition advisory; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage. Subsidiaries of Ocean Tomo include Ocean Tomo Investments Group, LLC, a registered broker-dealer.

As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1500 professionals globally and assists clients – corporations, insurers, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – on complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk.

CONTACT

Kristi L. Stathis
J.S. Held
Global Public Relations
+1 773 294 4360
Kristi.Stathis@jsheld.com

SOURCE J.S. Held

Also from this source

Chambers and Partners reconnaît le cabinet de conseil mondial J.S. Held and Experts

Chambers and Partner zeichnen das globale Beratungsunternehmen J.S. Held and Experts aus

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.