J.S. Held Releases Insights on AI in Fraud Investigations and Financial Crimes in Spain

JERICHO, N.Y., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, has released a comprehensive paper, "AI in Fraud Investigations, Trends in International Financial Crimes & Fraud in ESG Matters: Perspectives from Spain," showcasing the firm's expertise in the rapidly evolving forensic services landscape. Authored by Oscar Hernandez and Susan Cano Alvarez, prominent experts in the firm's Economic Damages & Valuation team in Spain, the paper delves into the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in fraud investigations, emerging trends in financial crimes, and the manifestation of fraud in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) related matters.

The paper's introduction highlights the robust nature of forensic services in Spain, while acknowledging the potential for further growth, particularly in comparison to the British market. It emphasizes the anticipated expansion of the legal marketplace through the proliferation of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, such as arbitration and mediation, as well as the increasing importance of financial crimes-related advisory services.

As the Spanish market continues to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, such as arbitration and mediation, J.S. Held recognizes the growing demand for specialized advisory services in this domain. The Economic Damages & Valuation experts in Spain evaluate, quantify, and testify in matters involving breach of contract, business interruption/lost profits, commercial litigation, family law disputes, fraud, labor, and employment disputes.

"Our dedicated team in Spain is at the forefront of leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance fraud investigations and address emerging challenges in financial crimes," said Oscar Hernandez, Lead of the Economic Damages & Valuation practice in Spain. "We are committed to staying ahead of the curve and offering our clients tailored solutions that meet their unique needs."

Hernandez's professional experience of more than 22 years allows him to manage many types of investigation and litigation projects. During these years he has worked for clients across various industries and geographies in Europe and America for multinational, publicly listed and medium-sized companies. Hernandez also has a strong accounting and financial background and extensive experience in court and arbitration.

Susan Cano Alvarez, the director of J.S. Held's Economic Damages & Valuations practice in Spain, added, "As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations become increasingly paramount, we are well-positioned to support clients in navigating potential fraud risks and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations in this domain."

J.S. Held's Economic Damages & Valuation team in Spain is comprised of highly skilled professionals with extensive experience in various industries and sectors. By combining deep subject-matter expertise with the firm's global reach and technical, scientific, financial and risk management resources, the team delivers comprehensive advisory services that address the intricate challenges faced by clients operating in the Spanish market.

