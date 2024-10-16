TechSee Announces Visual Remote Assistance with AI (VRAi) for Visual AI-Powered Automation on Salesforce AppExchange

TechSee customers can now benefit from combined visual, generative, and conversational AI for enhanced customer experiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, a global leader in visual customer assistance, today announced it has launched VRAi on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts. VRAi empowers customers to create AI-powered vision models for visual self-service flows and assists agents with product identification and insights.

VRAi is available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=29fd5f98-ba36-4c62-bfee-2c96e3ef217e

Despite 73% of customers desiring more personalized experiences, 61% still feel treated like just a number by companies. This issue is exacerbated by the fact that 65% of customers expect companies to adapt to their evolving needs and preferences. To meet these expectations and retain customers, businesses must invest in customer support software and technology that can deliver highly personalized experiences.

This new platform combines TechSee's advanced computer vision and generative AI technology, with Salesforce's Agentforce utilizing Salesforce Data Cloud. By integrating multimodal AI for CX automation, VRAi offers a fully customizable, no-code visual intelligence solution delivering real, tangible results today.

Key Features and benefits include:

Effortless Integration: VRAi natively integrates with Salesforce flows and the Agentforce framework, requiring no additional coding, making it accessible to non-programmers, and ensuring quick deployment.

Enhanced Self-Service: Automatically classifies and tags images from video sessions for immediate use in service automation, enabling customers to set up devices or resolve issues quickly and efficiently, on their own.

Multimodal Capabilities: Utilizes generative AI to read text, images, and audio/video, expanding the possible use cases of a customer-facing virtual agent and enabling sophisticated backend workflows.

Seamless Omnichannel Transfers: Ensures smooth transitions between digital and human support, recognizing that no virtual agent can solve every customer query.

Unmatched Accuracy: Delivers over 91% accuracy in real-world scenarios, providing clarity and precision to customer interactions.

Continuous Learning: Learns from sessions you already run, improving with each interaction to provide increasingly accurate and efficient support.

Integrated Prompt Refinement: Enhances AI-driven responses, ensuring that customer interactions are always relevant and contextually appropriate.

Comments on the News

" Seeing is believing, and at TechSee, we believe in the power of vision to revolutionize customer service," said Eitan Cohen , CEO of TechSee. "VRAi, our AI-powered visual assistance solution, is a testament to our commitment to bringing true understanding to customer interactions. In collaboration with Salesforce, we're empowering businesses to achieve unprecedented customer satisfaction and operational efficiency."

Seeing is believing, and at TechSee, we believe in the power of vision to revolutionize customer service," said , CEO of TechSee. "VRAi, our AI-powered visual assistance solution, is a testament to our commitment to bringing true understanding to customer interactions. In collaboration with Salesforce, we're empowering businesses to achieve unprecedented customer satisfaction and operational efficiency." "VRAi is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by driving significant improvements and improving customer satisfaction," said Alice Steinglass , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Data Cloud, Agentforce, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About TechSee

TechSee transforms customer service with cutting-edge visual intelligence, making problem-solving easy and efficient. Our innovative platform empowers self-service, enhances the human touch, and boosts clarity and satisfaction for all users. TechSee offers seamless integration, clear insights, and significant cost savings for contact center agents, organizations, and end customers alike. Our mantra is simple: see every detail, and solve every problem. With TechSee, if we can see it, we can fix it.

TechSee was founded out of a personal desire to revolutionize customer support. Our founders believed that by harnessing the power of visual intelligence, they could make it possible for anyone to solve any problem. This belief drives our team of 150 dedicated employees to deliver exceptional service and support to clients around the world. Today, TechSee is trusted by a quarter of Fortune 500 companies, providing solutions across industries from home security to telecommunications. Our commitment to excellence and innovation in customer experience remains unwavering.

