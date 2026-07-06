DUBAI, UAE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, and startup accelerator Techstars, announced a strategic partnership centred on a commercially-driven "Acceleration-to-Enterprise" model to integrate high-growth AI and FinTech innovations directly into the bank's regional ecosystem encompassing multiple markets.

Techstars and Emirates NBD partner to accelerate enterprise-grade AI and FinTech solutions across the MENAT region (PRNewsfoto/Emirates NBD)

Combining Techstars' global pipeline of over 11,000 founders with the bank's advanced analytics infrastructure, which currently manages over 50 active AI use cases, will deliver scalable, commercial pathways for agentic FinTech startups focusing on compliance, wealth management, SME banking and capital markets.

This initiative underscores Emirates NBD's commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to rank Dubai among the top four global financial centres by 2033.

Miguel Rio Tinto, Group Chief Digital and Information Officer at Emirates NBD, commented: "With Dubai now home to nearly 60% of GCC FinTech companies, we are pleased to partner with Techstars to tap into and capture FinTech's new wave of innovation in agentic finance. Leveraging Emirates NBD's regional footprint and digital capabilities, we are providing selected AI and FinTech startups with a direct pathway into enterprise banking, supporting solutions that can transform how we serve our nine million active customers."

Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD, said: "The partnership with Techstars reflects Emirates NBD's continued focus on strengthening its innovation ecosystem and deepening engagement with global technology and startup networks. By combining access to emerging founders, market intelligence, and new technology trends, we aim to accelerate innovation opportunities that support the Group's long term strategic, digital and AI ambitions across the region."

This unique partnership helps AI startups pilot secure and personalised banking solutions using Emirates NBD's cloud-native infrastructure to drive real impact.

David Cohen, CEO of Techstars, stated: "Techstars has always been about helping founders go faster. By partnering with a proactive, AI-first institution like Emirates NBD, we are giving our FinTech and AI founders a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic financial markets in the world. The UAE's commitment to becoming a global hub for intelligent, data-driven innovation makes it the perfect launchpad for enterprise-grade solutions that will redefine the future of finance."

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SOURCE Emirates NBD