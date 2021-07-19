Techstars Atlanta Announces 2021 Class

ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars Atlanta, in partnership with Cox Enterprises, has announced the 10 startups that have earned spots in its 2021 accelerator program. As the sole partner for the sixth consecutive year, Cox offers startup companies critical funding and guidance to strengthen and expand Atlanta's economy and innovative culture. Techstars leaders met with more than 1,000 founders and reviewed hundreds of applications worldwide.

"We're constantly looking for the highest potential companies to join us and this year we didn't have to look far," said David Payne, managing director of Techstars Atlanta. "Half of our 2021 class comes from the region and startup ecosystem and are poised to disrupt their industries."

The Techstars Atlanta 2021 class, includes:

"We are especially excited that this class has five Atlanta companies - our largest local group to date," said Kim MacKenzie, strategy and corporate development director for Cox Enterprises. "This milestone highlights Atlanta's growth in the venture ecosystem since we began our Techstars partnership in 2016."

Techstars Atlanta is a 13-week program that helps founders build their professional network, receive individualized support, and grow and scale their business.

The program kicks off with mentor madness, where leaders from across Cox Enterprises and the Techstars network, as well as regional leading subject matter experts, will provide more than 1,000 hours of mentorship to the companies. The program will culminate on Oct. 18 at Demo Day. Each startup will pitch to investors and community members.

