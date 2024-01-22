Techstars Impact Powered by Cox Enterprises Announces 2024 Class

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Techstars Impact powered by Cox Enterprises announces their 2024 class. This year's cohort includes a wide range of companies focused on making positive impacts on underrepresented groups, underserved communities, and social responsibility.

"Bringing together a well-rounded group of high-quality businesses increases our chances of solving some of the world's biggest challenges," said Tim Dorr, managing director. "We sorted through more than 1,000 applications to find the best, for-profit, mission-driven companies. This class represents businesses that offer new solutions for tackling a variety of problem areas."

The focus areas of the 2024 class include accessibility, women's health, education, corporate impact, and social belonging and equity. These teams will now embark on a three-month rapid acceleration and growth journey for their businesses and themselves. A key cornerstone of the program is one-on-one mentorship provided by people from Cox Enterprises and the broader Techstars network. In addition to the thousands of hours of individualized support from mentors, the program will help with network-building, education, and opportunity creation.

"Through Techstars Impact, Cox found a unique opportunity to positively affect people in different areas in a variety of ways," said Maury Wolfe, vice president of corporate responsibility and social impact at Cox Enterprises. "These businesses have the potential to scale to the next level and help change thousands of people's lives for the better. This perfectly aligns with who we are as a company and our goal to empower 34 million people to live more prosperous lives by 2034."

This all culminates in the Techstars Impact Demo Day event on April 18. Demo Day is open to investors and supporters and is an opportunity for these companies to share their stories and progress in the program.

This year's Techstars Impact Powered by Cox Enterprises class of 2024 includes:

Auralyze.ai — Instant AI-generated admissions feedback for university applicants.

— Instant AI-generated admissions feedback for university applicants. CampusLush — Connecting students to campus resources, events, and communities.

— Connecting students to campus resources, events, and communities. Candlelit Care — Transforming perinatal mental healthcare for women of color before, during, and after pregnancy.

— Transforming perinatal mental healthcare for women of color before, during, and after pregnancy. Corra — An all-in-one health journal for managing chronic conditions, tracking symptoms, and enhancing self-care.

— An all-in-one health journal for managing chronic conditions, tracking symptoms, and enhancing self-care. EmpowerU — Providing first-generation students with the resources they need to become college- and career-ready.

— Providing first-generation students with the resources they need to become college- and career-ready. GoodAction — A platform linking corporations and nonprofits, enhancing impact collaborations.

— A platform linking corporations and nonprofits, enhancing impact collaborations. LetMeDoIt — Empowering people with disabilities to make informed decisions, live confidently and independently.

— Empowering people with disabilities to make informed decisions, live confidently and independently. Running Mate — The first-ever "runshare" app, providing a safe alternative to running or walking alone.

— The first-ever "runshare" app, providing a safe alternative to running or walking alone. Soleil Space — The first streaming video platform for filmmakers of color across the Global South diasporas.

Since 2016, Techstars programs powered by Cox have helped launch more than 120 companies, with over half of the entire portfolio based in Atlanta. Collectively, the startups have raised more than $300M.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, health care, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 3,000 companies with a combined market cap of more than $96B. Learn more at www.techstars.com.

