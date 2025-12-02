Techysquad Wins 'Best Forex CRM Provider' at the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustFinance is pleased to announce that Techysquad has been named the winner of the Best Forex CRM Provider award at the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025 . The recognition highlights Techysquad's role as one of the industry's leading technology partners, known for delivering advanced, reliable, and transparent CRM solutions for brokers and prop firms worldwide.

A Leader in CRM Innovation for Brokers and Prop Firms

TrustFinance

Techysquad has built a strong global presence by providing brokers with a comprehensive CRM ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with major trading platforms, including Meta Quotes, TradeLocker, cTrader, Condor, MatchTrade, OneTrade, and many more. Its solutions are designed to simplify operations, enhance transparency, and support broker growth at every stage.

The Best Forex CRM Provider award reflects Techysquad's consistent focus on delivering scalable and user-friendly systems that meet the needs of today's fast-evolving trading environment. With an emphasis on automation, KYC verification, IB management, and trader engagement tools, the company has continued to push the boundaries of fintech innovation.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from TrustFinance. It reflects our team's dedication to innovation, transparency, and excellence in serving our clients," said Mehnaz Mun, Techysquad Team.

Setting New Standards for Broker Technology

Over the past year, Techysquad introduced major upgrades across its CRM platform, significantly improving automation, security, and user experience. These enhancements include advanced KYC workflows, optimised IB and affiliate management systems, and expanded integrations with leading trading platforms.

The company also unveiled its upcoming Competition (Tournament) module, which enables brokers to launch customised trading competitions to boost engagement and retention. This feature reflects Techysquad's mission to support brokers with tools that improve performance while strengthening trader communities.

"Techysquad continues to raise expectations for what a modern CRM provider should deliver," said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance. "Their focus on usability, transparency, and meaningful innovation makes them a standout technology leader in the industry."

About Techysquad

Techysquad is a global fintech and digital solutions provider specialising in CRM systems for brokers and prop firms. It's an all-in-one platform that supports Meta Quotes, TradeLocker, cTrader, Condor, MatchTrade, OneTrade and many other trading platforms, offering modules such as Competition (Tournament), Trade Copier, and PAMM to enhance engagement and performance. The company also provides expert Digital Marketing and SEO services for brands looking to grow through data-driven strategy and online visibility.

Techysquad serves clients across the UAE, Thailand, Cyprus, Turkey, Canada, Egypt, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, and other emerging markets. With numerous awards and a commitment to excellence, Techysquad continues to empower brokers and prop firms with scalable and innovative technology solutions.

About the TrustFinance Performance Awards 2025

The TrustFinance Performance Awards honour outstanding financial institutions and innovators around the world. Each winner is evaluated based on transparency, reliability, client satisfaction, and their contribution to building trust in global finance.

