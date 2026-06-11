TECNO POVA 8 5G Launches with 2-Day Battery, Alive Matrix Display, and Practical AI

Interstellar Spaceship Design: Impactful with Individuality

The TECNO POVA 8 5G carries forward the POVA series' bold design language inspired by interstellar spaceships. Featuring sharp geometry and a signature triangle deco, the model offers a clean, distinctive, and forward-looking edge, while the semi-transparent back cover adds to its futuristic and sleek appearance.

The centerpiece of the design is the Alive Matrix Display, which transforms the smartphone's rear panel into a fully customizable canvas of light. When an event - such as an incoming call - is triggered, the display lights up with corresponding animations, allowing users to know what is happening without flipping the phone over, while expressing their individuality. The POVA 8 5G offers 49 predefined scenarios covering calls, notifications, music, gaming, charging, and more. Users can further customize the experience by adding their own lighting sequences.

Available globally in Arc White, Graphite Black, Helios Orange, and Echo Green, the TECNO POVA 8 5G will first launch in India in three distinctive colors: 16-Bit White, Terminal Green, and Plasma Orange.

Endurance: 2-Day Battery Powering All-Around Performance

The TECNO POVA 8 5G stays connected in real-world situations where reliability matters. Engineered for intensive everyday use, it features a massive 8,000mAh battery, the largest in its price segment equaling 2 days of use as certified by TÜV SÜD. That translates to a single charge powering through 60+ hours of calls, 85+ hours of music, 29+ hours of Youtube, 26+ hours of Whatsapp, or 14+ hours of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB).

In addition, the battery operates smoothly from -20°C to 60°C and maintains over 80% health even after 2,000 complete charge cycles, or up to six years of battery life. Adding to this is a 12.5% improvement in thermal efficiency from the previous generation.

Powering the POVA 8 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G platform. Optimized for gaming, it maintains a stable 90FPS in popular titles such as Honor of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The processor works alongside the G1 Signal Enhancement Chip and the SE1 Wi-Fi Enhancement Chip. Both designed in-house by TECNO, the G1 and SE1 chips deliver a 100% stronger cellular signal in challenging areas such as basements and elevators, and a 60% boost in 2.4GHz Wi-Fi reception, respectively.

Built for high-performance interaction and durability, the smartphone features a smooth, responsive 144Hz eye-care screen with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification (software solution), alongside a military-grade shock-resistance certification.

The TECNO POVA 8 5G also delivers a significant leap in imaging performance. To deliver an optimized mobile photography experience, it features a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 main camera with the sensor co-engineered with Sony. It brings enhanced light intake, enabling more vivid images and 2x lossless zoom. The device is also equipped with a 13MP front camera.

Practical AI: Designed for Everyday Efficiency

Delivering TECNO AI's "Practical AI" vision that focuses on real-world benefits, the TECNO POVA 8 5G boasts an array of AI functions that help users lead a more productive life—from faster learning and enhanced noise cancellation to better imaging and healthier living. AI YouTube Summary, a function widely popular among students and learners managing videos, tutorials, and long-form content, comes to the POVA 8 5G. It recognizes copied YouTube links and turns lengthy videos into clear notes with timeline markers, key points, and structured summaries.

To ensure seamless communication, the POVA 8 5G features All-Scenario Noise Cancellation. The AI automatically identifies the "voiceprint" of the intended speaker and filters out all other noises—including background human voices. Users can switch between modes to adapt to their environment, whether for calls, recordings, or meetings, ensuring their voice cuts through the background noise of busy commutes or crowded offices.

For imaging and social sharing, AI LightMaster 2.0 enhances photography by easily removing unwanted flares, reflections, and shadows, ensuring photos are polished and ready for confident sharing. The POVA 8 5G also supports uploading Live Photos directly to Instagram Loops.

With AI Health in select markets, users can measure key health metrics—including blood pressure, blood oxygen, heart rate, and respiration — with just a quick scan of the face. Powered by remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) technology, it detects facial blood flow patterns invisible to the human eye to obtain health data with accuracy*.

These capabilities join a broader suite of smart tools, ranging from AI Writing for rewriting, polishing, and summarizing text, to the AI Theme Generator that creates completely customized phone themes.

Designed for Today, Tomorrow, and Beyond

To ensure a secure and smooth experience for years to come, the device will receive two major Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches.

Beyond the value-packed hardware, TECNO also offers three years of free 256GB cloud storage for POVA 8 5G users, and in select markets, eligible users can access a 3-month Google AI Plus (2 TB) extended trial at no charge with the purchase of their devices. The trial brings more access to Google AI and 2 TB of cloud storage**.

Availability

The TECNO POVA 8 5G debuts in India on June 11, 2026, with other markets to follow worldwide. Pricing, sales channels, and market-specific availability will be announced locally.

*For reference purposes only and is not a medical device.

** For more information on eligibility of the Google AI Plus trial, please check the terms and conditions.

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies and AI. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, smart gaming, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the newest technologies and AI-powered new experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

SOURCE TECNO