TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ Picks Up Dual Prestigious French Design Awards 2024

News provided by

TECNO Mobile Limited

18 Feb, 2024, 20:00 ET

HONG KONG, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The SPARK 20 Pro+ from innovative technology brand TECNO secured two prestigious French Design Awards 2024 as the Platinum Winner in the Mobile Phones, Tablets, and Wearables, as well as the Digital & Electronic Devices sub-categories under the Product Design category for its elegant ergonomic design. This major recognition signifies the SPARK 20 Pro+'s outstanding performance in the international design arena, and further illustrates TECNO's strength in product design.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), The French Design Awards, recognized as a prestigious international honor within the global design community, prioritizes impartial evaluation with a distinguished panel of globally experienced judges. By bringing together diverse talents from across the globe, the French Design Awards illuminates the power of design to shape the world, and the universal impact of innovative design. The competition, featuring expert judges from the UK, New Zealand, Portugal, Germany, and more, received over 1,000 entries from 30+ countries, highlighting the universal impact of innovative design across diverse fields.

"It is a privilege for us to extend recognition to global designers through the French Design Awards, a united community that amplifies their profound influence across the design industry," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. He added, "I am pleased to witness the exceptional design features of the SPARK 20 Pro+, and it's thrilling to observe a remarkable fusion of design and innovation in their product."

SPARK 20 Pro+ has been painstakingly designed and refined to create a uniquely sleek and ergonomic device that appealed to modern, trend-setting Gen-Z users. Inspired by the universe, the Quadrant Star Array Camera Design of the SPARK 20 Pro+ boasts an impressive 108MP main camera, showcasing a sophisticated visual aesthetic with its symmetrical design. The 56.5° Ergonomics Double Curved Design, with G3-curvature, offers a sleek 7.55mm body at only 175g, ensuring both aesthetics and comfort. Introducing glasses-free 3D design, the device uses nanoscale photolithography for a unique visual experience and camera module protection.

Beyond the aesthetics of the design, the SPARK 20 Pro+ prioritizes sustainability and user experience. Reflecting an innovative approach, the device offers Magic Skin 2.0, a second-generation advanced silicon leather material, boosting its sustainable and anti-bacterial properties. With Magic Skin, users also enjoy a premium and luxurious texture and durability just like genuine leather.

SPARK 20 Pro+'s recognition at the French Design Award reaffirms TECNO's expanding global influence and innovative capabilities, acknowledging the brand's distinctive fusion of contemporary modern design with cutting-edge technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342245/TECNO_Mobile_Limited.jpg 

