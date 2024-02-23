TECNO to Unveil An AI-Enhanced Imaging System at MWC24, Set to Debut in its Upcoming CAMON 30 Series

The new TECNO PolarAce Imaging System harnesses AI, industry-first, and industry-leading technologies to level up mobile video imaging.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Innovative brand TECNO today announced that it will unveil TECNO PolarAce Imaging System (hereafter referred to as TECNO PolarAce) during MWC Barcelona 2024. It will be TECNO's first-ever imaging system featuring an independent imaging chip. Leverage AI technologies to enable industry-redefining videography capture, the system will debut in the upcoming CAMON 30 Series, bringing a new pinnacle of mobile video imaging to users around the world.

TECNO PolarAce will be unveiled alongside a new flagship laptop, the MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra and TECNO's latest updates of its innovations in AI capabilities for smartphones at the TECNO New Technology and Flagship Product Launch event on Tuesday, February 27th at Partner Theatre 3, Hall 8.0, FiraBarcelona Gran Via. TECNO welcomes all exhibition visitors who are interested in attending the event to register here.

Despite major advancements made by mobile imaging technologies over time, traditional SoCs still lack the computing power required to deliver truly exceptional video. Current solutions still struggle to produce smooth, high-quality footage at night and have limited full-scene HDR capabilities. Born for extraordinary capture, TECNO PolarAce embraces the latest AI technologies, as well as many industry-first and industry-leading technologies, to address these and other common pain points to meet the ever-growing demands of the modern content creator.

TECNO PolarAce will be the latest addition to TECNO's ambitious range of products and technologies that harness AI to create new possibilities and take the user experience to new heights. With this new imaging system, TECNO is demonstrating its determination to reach for the future, bringing the innovative technologies of tomorrow, to users, today.

TECNO welcomes all MWC attendees to visit its stand to witness how the brand is pulling the future closer with its wide range of innovative AI-enhanced products and technologies. The stand is located at 6B11, Hall 6, Fira Gran Via.

TECNO PolarAce will be available for visitors to experience at the stand following the launch event, from 18:00 on day two.

To register to attend the TECNO New Technology and Flagship Product Launch event, please click here.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

