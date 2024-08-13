TECNO Unveiled as Official Global Supporter of the Asian Football Confederation's Club Competitions, Championing the Unstoppable Spirit of the Asian Football Community

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO announced today that it has become the Official Global Supporter of the Asian Football Confederation's newly unveiled club competitions, the AFC Champions League Elite™, the AFC Champions League Two™, and the AFC Women's Champions League™ for the 2024-2025 season. This strategic cooperation underscores TECNO's dedication to enhancing its reach across its core markets in Asia, and to fostering a meaningful connection with every football fan that shares its "Stop at Nothing" spirit of progress and innovation.

The partnership was unveiled at an official signing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where AFC representatives and TECNO executives expressed their enthusiasm and ambitions for the partnership.

"This partnership embodies the shared values of passion, excellence, and innovation between TECNO and the AFC. More than just a sponsorship, it is a milestone displaying the brand spirit of 'Stop at Nothing' and a celebration for both parties embarking on a new journey and creating more impactful experiences for fans across Asia," said Laury Bai, Chief Marketing Officer of TECNO.

"At TECNO, we always believe in the power of sports to unite communities and inspire progress. This collaboration allows us to not only empower every Asian football fan globally to have a more interactive and immersive experience at matches through our advanced technology, but to also build a deeper connection of shared passion between TECNO and football fans."

Datuk Seri Windsor John, General Secretary of the AFC, said: "As the AFC enters into a new era of innovation and transformation, spearheaded and driven by the revamp of our club competitions, we are delighted to welcome an entity that shares common values in global innovative technology brand, TECNO.

"We thank TECNO for recognising the ever-increasing global appeal of the AFC's world-class competitions, which are poised to herald unprecedented levels of growth in the coming years, and we look forward to working in close partnership with them to create more engaging moments with the passionate fans of Asian football."

By tapping into the vast fan base of AFC club competitions, with global television viewership close to 1 billion, TECNO is poised to connect with huge sports communities, enhancing the joy and excitement of football and encouraging people to bring the passion of the game into their daily lives. As digital experiences have grown to become an indispensable part the football fan experience, and as the demand for smart technology continues to rise across Asia, TECNO aims to expand its brand presence in various markets across the continent through its partnership with the AFC. By making cutting-edge technology and products more accessible, TECNO hopes to bring unique, immersive digital experiences to football fans to enhance the way they experience football in their daily lives.

Furthermore, the partnership underscores TECNO's enduring commitment to utilizing sports as a bridge to resonate with global consumers and create shared experiences amongst its audiences. The belief in the power of sports and technology to inspire individuals to make progress, chase dreams, and purse their passions is embedded in TECNO's brand DNA, and the brand has been dedicated to bringing this belief to life by creating meaningful programs that motivate consumers to unlock their potential through sports.

In the past, through its sponsorship of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), TECNO created a lasting impact with a series of campaigns that made matches available to the entire football community in Africa by creating unique viewing experiences, in addition to making football accessible to more remote African communities by committing to renovating 100 football fields across Africa over the next five years. Through its partnership with AFC, TECNO will continue to elevate and innovate to deliver similar unforgettable experiences in Asia and inspire football fans to champion its "Stop at Nothing" spirit together to create more and build a better future together.

