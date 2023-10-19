Ted Davies Named Partner

Attain Partners

19 Oct, 2023

Professional Services Firm Admits Mr. Ted Davies to Partnership

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attain Partners, a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm, today announced that Mr. Ted Davies has been admitted to the firm's partnership, effective October 1, 2023. In his role as partner, Mr. Davies will serve as Chief Strategy and Organizational Development Officer for the firm, overseeing the development and execution of Attain Partners' strategic initiatives and ensuring alignment with the company's long-term vision and goals. Additionally, Mr. Davies will continue to serve as Managing Partner for Attain Capital, helping to lead the company's private equity investments.

"We are thrilled to formally welcome Ted to the Attain family, and look forward to his continued, positive contributions on our firm's success," said Greg Baroni, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Attain Partners. "With an impressive and distinguished career spanning decades, marked by exceptional leadership and corporate growth, Ted embodies the essence of a servant-leader. His unwavering dedication to prioritizing his team members, coupled with a steadfast dedication to building organizational culture upheld by firmly held core values, makes him an invaluable addition to Attain."

"I am truly excited to join Attain Partners and be part of a team that's dedicated to delivering excellence, and fostering innovation for colleges, universities, and nonprofit organizations," said Ted Davies. "Attain's commitment to its core values, emphasis on impact, and focus on both clients and team member success resonate with me. I look forward to contributing to Attain's continued success and being part of this dynamic organization."

Prior to joining Attain, Mr. Davies was the Chief Executive Officer for Altamira Technologies Corporation and served as the President, Federal Systems at Unisys. Earlier in his career, he spent 17 years with Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., where he was a partner in charge of cross-agency service offerings. He is an active member of the community, serving on the Board of the National Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), and is the former Chair of the American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC). Additionally, he was Chairman of the Board for the United Way of the National Capital Area, and Board Member of the Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Washington Chapter.

About Attain Partners
Based in McLean, Va., Attain Partners is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm delivering services and solutions to advance client missions across the education, nonprofit, healthcare, and state and local government markets. For more information, please visit attainpartners.com.

