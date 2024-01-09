TEDCO Announces 2024 SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab Cohort

TEDCO

09 Jan, 2024, 15:20 ET

Total of 25 Maryland companies to receive expert advice and proposal support

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced the selection of 25 Maryland companies to participate in the 2024 Small Business Association (SBA) Federal and State Technology Partnership Program (FAST) SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab cohort. This program, now in its sixth year, supports companies in the cohort, allowing them to work closely with TEDCO experts on preparing polished proposals for up to $275,000 in federal awards through the SBIR/STTR Phase 1 program.

"TEDCO is proud to have a variety of programs and opportunities dedicated to supporting entrepreneurial innovation throughout Maryland," said TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall. "Through this program, TEDCO can continue our work supporting Maryland companies when applying for the SBIR/STTR funding opportunities."

What is SBIR/STTR?

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, housed in 12 federal agencies and coordinated by the U.S. Small Business Administration, are the Nation's largest source of non-dilutive government early stage/high-risk funding for startups and small businesses. These competitive programs are designed to encourage small businesses with potential for commercialization to engage with Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D). The awards-based program enables small businesses to explore their technological potential while providing an incentive to profit through commercialization.

Proposal Lab Participation Leads to Higher Success Rates

In collaboration with the Rockville, Md. woman-owned OST Global Solutions, this six-month lab will connect companies with experts from TEDCO's Network Advisor program; these experts will provide the cohort with actionable feedback through two proposal reviews, thereby increasing the company's likelihood of award.

Throughout the proposal lab, TEDCO will bring in experts from selected government SBIR/STTR program offices to provide information and answer questions on everything from timing, to writing style, and to what makes a proposal compelling.

"I am honored and humbled by the overwhelming response to the FY24 Proposal Lab program," said Kimberly Mozingo, director of TEDCO's Federal Programs. "The 45 companies who applied are tackling some of the most pressing global challenges facing humanity today. While we could only select 25 for this cohort, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to all applicants for their dedication and commitment to making a positive impact on our world. Our Proposal Lab team eagerly anticipates working with the cohort to craft compelling, compliant, and competitive Phase I SBIR or STTR proposals."

The Maryland Companies Selected for the FY2024 Cohort

 

1. Aquatic Circle LLC

14. SCS Laboratory Solutions, Inc.

2. Somnair

15. Sybal Corp

3. Imagining Reality Insights & Solutions Inc.

16. Voting Buddy, Inc.

4. Drūl

17. BeneKinetic

5. CurveAssure

18. TSESSEBE Technologies, LLC

6. Infinite Focus Schools DBA Clymb

19. Lensguide Imaging Technologies (LEGIT)

7. SwiftDock

20. LightSiNC NanoTech LLC

8. Studio 60 Technologies, LLC 

21. Conjectura LLC

9. Forager Station, Inc.

22.Gambix

10. NEOPATHOLOGY CORP.

23. EC-DOC

11. Advanced In Vitro, LLC

24.Odin Electric

12. Crave Away

25. Mesozoic Technologies, LLC 

13. Aloe Therapeutics

For more information about the SBIR/STTR Proposal lab, please visit https://www.tedcomd.com/funding/tech-transfer/federal-tech-transfer/sbirproposal.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. Learn more at sba.gov.

Tammi Thomas
Chief Development & Marketing Officer
TEDCO
[email protected]

