TEDCO Announces the Promotions of Tammi Thomas to President and Geyssel Gonzalez to Chief Financial & Technology Officer

Maryland's Venture Capital Entity Promotes Executives

COLUMBIA, Md., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, formally announced the promotions of Tammi Thomas to president and Geyssel Gonzalez to chief financial & technology officer. These appointments were made by TEDCO's CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall, recognizing the leadership, strategic vision and longstanding contributions both leaders have made to TEDCO's growth and Maryland's innovation ecosystem.

Tammi Thomas, TEDCO President Geyssel Gonzalez, TEDCO Chief Financial & Technology Officer

"These promotions reflect the extraordinary leadership, institutional knowledge and forward-thinking vision Tammi and Geyssel bring to TEDCO and the broader entrepreneurial ecosystem," said TEDCO CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall. "Both have played critical roles in strengthening our organization, expanding our impact and positioning TEDCO for the future. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue advancing innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth across Maryland."

Since joining TEDCO nearly a decade ago as chief marketing officer, Thomas has played a transformative role in shaping the organization's growth, visibility, and long-term strategic direction. Throughout her tenure, she has led the execution and evolution of TEDCO's integrated marketing, communications, investor engagement, and fundraising strategies, helping position the organization as a nationally recognized leader in innovation and economic development.

Thomas' leadership has contributed to significant organizational growth and expansion, including supporting an increase in state funding of more than 50%, helping secure more than $75 million in federal grant funding, contributing to a more than 33% increase in TEDCO's assets under management, and supporting the attraction of more than $55 million in foreign direct investment into Maryland's innovation ecosystem.

Under her leadership, TEDCO has significantly expanded its thought leadership platform and ecosystem engagement efforts, including the growth of its annual Entrepreneur Expo, which convenes more than 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and industry leaders each year. Thomas has also helped position TEDCO to pursue new international collaboration and foreign direct investment opportunities, including recent engagements in Taiwan and South Korea and the organization's memorandum of understanding with the Kingdom of Jordan. Those efforts also contributed to a recently announced agreement enabling $50 million foreign direct investment into Maryland's innovation ecosystem through TAIIDA; the Taiwan APAC Investment and Innovation Development Association (TAIIDA) and SFIC Group.

Thomas has also laid the groundwork for TEDCO's expansion into philanthropic engagement initiatives focused on diversifying long-term funding opportunities and strengthening resources that support Maryland's innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem. These efforts align with TEDCO's broader strategic focus on increasing investment, expanding strategic partnerships, and positioning the organization for continued growth and long-term impact.

As president, Thomas will continue helping lead TEDCO's next phase of strategic growth, with a focus on strengthening cross-sector partnerships, expanding innovation-driven economic development initiatives, increasing global engagement opportunities, and continuing to build a more connected and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem throughout Maryland.

"TEDCO has always been deeply committed to supporting innovation, empowering entrepreneurs and creating pathways for long-term economic growth," Thomas said. "I'm honored to step into this role and continue building on that mission alongside our CEO, team, board, partners and the broader ecosystem. The opportunity ahead is about not only growing companies but strengthening Maryland's position as a national and global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship."

Across her career, Thomas has been recognized by her industry peers for excellence in communication, marketing and development. Most recently, she was selected for the second time as one of The Daily Record's 2026 Top 100 Women (2023 and 2026), named as a Waves of Change Impact Award honoree and one of the I-95 Business Magazine's 2025 Influential Women. She serves on the World Trade Center Institute's CEO Council, Maryland Momentum Fund Advisory Board and MEDA Board of Directors, where she is serving as President.

Gonzalez's promotion to chief financial and technology officer reflects her leadership in strengthening TEDCO's financial operations, technology stack, and organizational efficiency. Since joining TEDCO as controller, Gonzalez has steadily expanded her leadership responsibilities, most recently serving as deputy chief financial and operating officer.

"Geyssel has been instrumental in strengthening TEDCO's operational and financial foundation during a critical period of growth for the organization," LeMaile-Stovall said. "Her leadership, strategic mindset and commitment to operational excellence have helped position TEDCO for long-term sustainability and impact. She has earned the trust and respect of the organization, and I'm excited to see her continue expanding that leadership in this role."

During her tenure, Gonzalez has helped oversee financial operations supporting TEDCO's more than $200 million in assets under management while leading initiatives focused on operational optimization, financial transparency and long-term organizational scalability. Her leadership has helped strengthen TEDCO's operational foundation as the organization continues expanding its statewide impact, contributing to more than $2.7 billion in economic activity across Maryland as of 2023.

Gonzalez has also played a key role in improving internal processes, strengthening financial and technology infrastructure, and enhancing operational efficiency to support TEDCO's continued growth and evolving organizational needs. In her new role, she will continue leading the organization's financial and technology strategy while helping position TEDCO for long-term sustainability and impact.

"I'm excited to continue supporting TEDCO's mission and the entrepreneurs driving innovation across Maryland," Gonzalez said. "As Maryland continues to grow as a leader in technology and life sciences, I look forward to helping strengthen the operational and financial foundation that enables TEDCO to expand opportunities, support more founders and continue driving economic impact across the state."

Gonzalez was recently recognized by The Daily Record as one of Maryland's Leading Women Under 40 for her professional achievements and leadership.

To learn more about TEDCO's recent FDI activities, visit our press release page here; for more information about TEDCO overall, including funding opportunities and resources for entrepreneurial growth, visit our website at tedcomd.com.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact

Direna Cousins, Vice President, TEDCO, [email protected]

Rachael Kalinyak, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, TEDCO, [email protected]

SOURCE TEDCO