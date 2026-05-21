TEDCO Announces the FY27 Board of Directors

Executive officers and new board members announced for fiscal year 2027

COLUMBIA, Md., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced the executive officers and current roster for the organization's fiscal year 2027 (FY27) Board of Directors. This decision was finalized at the board's most recent meeting on May 21, 2026, and the executive officer positions will go into effect July 1, 2026.

The FY27 executive officers include:

The new Board of Directors leadership will go into effect July 1 and includes: David Tohn, Nona Minnifield Cheeks, Thomas Bundy, William Roberts, and Eben Smith

"I have been fortunate enough to see the impact TEDCO makes on Maryland's ecosystem firsthand, as both a board member and a CEO for a Maryland-based technology company," said Tohn. "The work TEDCO does opens new doors for entrepreneurs, allows for continuous expansion and creates connections across regions and sectors. It is an honor to be appointed as the chair of TEDCO's Board of Directors at such an exciting time – as the organization reaches across borders for international collaborations. The promise this international initiative has on Maryland's ecosystem is astronomical, and I am excited to lead our exceptional Board and the TEDCO leadership as we move these efforts forward."

As TEDCO continues to expand its international collaborations and agreements, the organization remains focused on advancing innovation, strengthening global collaboration and supporting the growth of Maryland's technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem. The results of the most recent board election position the organization for continued growth, expanded international collaboration and a continued commitment to bringing innovation to market. Representing communities across the state — from Western Maryland and Baltimore City to the Eastern Shore — TEDCO's FY27 board brings together leaders with diverse backgrounds, industries and expertise to help drive future growth, create new opportunities and strengthen Maryland's entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem.

"TEDCO is excited to begin another year of driving innovation and economic development across Maryland alongside such a distinguished group of leaders on our board of directors," said TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall. "Their expertise and guidance will help strengthen TEDCO's mission as we continue connecting innovation to market, expanding strategic collaborations and supporting the growth of Maryland's entrepreneurial ecosystem. I look forward to the continued progress and impact we will achieve together."

TEDCO is managed by a 19-member board of directors, 14 of whom are appointed by the Governor, two appointed by the President of the Maryland Senate, and two appointed by the Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates – each to staggered four-year terms. The 19th member is the Maryland Secretary of Commerce, who serves ex officio. Each member appointed by the Governor is confirmed by the Senate.

TEDCO's full board of directors includes: Chair, David Tohn, BTS Software Solutions; Vice Chair, Nona Minnifield Cheeks, Innovatyr, LLC; Secretary, Thomas Bundy III, Lawrence & Bundy; Treasurer, William Roberts, Significance, Inc.; Assistant Treasurer, Eben Smith, Three|E Consulting Group; Rondall Allen, University of Maryland Eastern Shore; Ricardo Alvarado, Firebrand Venture Companies; Korey Bailey, Independent; Kathy Callahan Brady, FITCI; Natalie Coefield, Association for Enterprise Opportunity; Harry Coker, Jr., Maryland Department of Commerce; Clifford Coppersmith, Chesapeake College; Linda Cureton, Muse Technologies, Inc.; Ryan Frederic, Ten One Aerospace; Andrew Serafini, Wealth Enhancement Group; Chung Hei Sing, Applied Derivative Research; Patrice King Brickman, Inspire Access; and Phillip Singerman, Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact

Direna Cousins, Vice President, TEDCO, [email protected]

Rachael Kalinyak, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, TEDCO, [email protected]

SOURCE TEDCO