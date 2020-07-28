TEDCO Announces New Executives

"Michael and Terry bring many years of leadership experience to fill these critical roles at TEDCO," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO's incoming CEO and executive director. "Leveraging their extensive knowledge of the Maryland business and innovation ecosystem, we're looking forward to the impact they will make in fostering TEDCO's mission."

Michael Hauser is TEDCO's Managing Director of Investments, leading venture capital teams including the Builder, Seed, and Maryland Venture Funds while helping to drive the collective vision and strategy for the organization.

He is an investor, mentor, business builder, and strategist with a passion for growth and transformation. Michael's 20-plus years of experience span leadership with start-ups, scaleups, and large companies across consumer, business, and government markets. He's had a variety of P&L, strategy and market development, business creation, and venture capital roles. Michael most recently helped build and lead HorizonX, Boeing's business incubator and accelerator where he led Industry 4.0 Venture Capital investments, business incubation, and start-up accelerators.

"I could not be more excited to join TEDCO and convene our entrepreneurial community to create economic empowerment for all Marylanders through technology innovations," said Michael Hauser, TEDCO's managing director of investments.

Terry Rauh brings more than 20 years of accounting, finance and operations experience to this role. Prior to joining TEDCO Terry was the COO/CFO at Glenstone Consulting where he provided strategic, operational and financial consulting to a variety of clients. Throughout his career Terry has held several C-Level positions managing multiple function areas including accounting and finance, information technology, human resources, marketing, facilities, and business operations. Terry specializes in providing a blend of finance and operations function knowledge, internal control and process design experience, and change management expertise to assist organizations evolve and scale their operations.

"I am excited to be a contributor to the TEDCO team," said Terry Rauh, TEDCO's vice president, chief administrative officer. "Innovation and Technology have always been close to my heart. I am fortunate to have the opportunity to contribute to an organization which leads innovation to market and fulfills both my personal and professional aspirations. I look forward to evolving TEDCO's infrastructure to support the growth and diversity of Maryland's economy and to incubate an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship."

About TEDCO

TEDCO enhances economic development growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

SOURCE TEDCO

Related Links

tedcomd.com

