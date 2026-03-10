TEDCO Announces the Morning Keynote Speakers for the 2026 Entrepreneur Expo

Jay Perman, Anirban Basu and Troy LeMaile-Stovall will start a day of innovation and inspiration

COLUMBIA, Md., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, is excited to announce the morning keynote for the upcoming 2026 Entrepreneur Expo at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor on October 27, 2026.

Jay Perman, chancellor for the University System of Maryland, Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, and TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall

After opening remarks from Jay Perman, chancellor for the University System of Maryland, attendees will hear from Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, and TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall in a dynamic fireside chat. The fireside chat will dive into insights from an upcoming study about TEDCO's impact on Maryland's entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem, as well as expounding on information about the broader scope of Maryland and beyond. Attendees can expect a fast-paced data-driven discussion that will shed light on the expectations for our economy, and more.

"I'm excited to be a part of TEDCO's Entrepreneur Expo," said Perman. "So many of the ideas and innovations that move Maryland forward actually come out of our public universities. Having TEDCO as a collaborator means we can accelerate the commercialization of these innovations and keep entrepreneurial talent and dollars right here in Maryland. I know the Expo will give everyone attending the chance to strengthen their networks and apply good, actionable advice to their ventures."

"I am delighted to be sharing the Expo stage in an engaging discussion with Anirban to start off a day of inspiration, networking and learning," said LeMaile-Stovall. "Our conversation will provide an abundance of information for the ecosystem to absorb and utilize for economic development and entrepreneurial expansion."

TEDCO's award-winning Entrepreneur Expo was established to spotlight entrepreneurship in the region by bringing together Maryland's various resources for a day of celebration. Last year, the event attracted more than 1,170 attendees, including some of the region's top entrepreneurs, business owners, innovators, venture capital investors and legislators; of these attendees, 97% reported their purpose for attending was accomplished and an overwhelming demand brought back the event for 2026. This year's Expo will take place in Baltimore—one of the top 20 best cities for entrepreneurs—promising a full day of interactive workshops, insightful discussions and dynamic pitches from emerging companies.

Basu is chairman & CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc., a Baltimore-based economic and policy consultancy he founded in 2004. He serves the chief economist function for many organizations, including the Maryland Bankers Association and Associated Builders and Contractors. The Baltimore Business Journal named him one of the region's 20 most powerful business leaders in 2010. In 2022, he entered The Daily Record newspaper's Circle of Influence. He is the distinguished economist in residence at Goucher College, where he teaches History of Economic Thought. He holds four graduate degrees, including a J.D. and a Ph.D.

Perman is chancellor of the University System of Maryland (USM). Under his leadership, the USM has increased enrollment among underrepresented students, improved retention and graduation rates, and grown to record highs the amount of university aid awarded to students in need. The USM is among the country's top public research systems, with $1.8B in research and sponsored programs. This research is translated into technologies, companies, and industries that power Maryland's economy. He earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Northwestern University. After his residency in pediatrics at NU's Children's Memorial Hospital, he completed a fellowship in pediatric gastroenterology at Harvard Medical School and the Children's Hospital Medical Center in Boston.

