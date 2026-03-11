TEDCO, USM and WTCI Collaborate with the Kingdom of Jordan for Informative Webinar

Webinar explores the Kingdom of Jordan's entrepreneurship and digital ecosystem

COLUMBIA, Md., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announces an upcoming webinar "Bridging Innovation: Why Jordan Can Be Your Tech Gateway to the MENA Region." This webinar, hosted in collaboration with the Kingdom of Jordan's Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan Source, TEDCO, World Trade Center Institute (WTCI) and the University System of Maryland (USM), will build awareness, generate interest, and provide foundational context for companies and stakeholders considering engagement with Jordan or the Middle East and North African (MENA) regions' technology market. Previously planned to take place March 17, 2026, the webinar will now take place on April 6, 2026, at 10am EST.

His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Jordanian Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO; Michele Masucci, vice chancellor, University System of Maryland; Fernando Miralles Wilhelm, president of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science; and Karen Zuccardi, ecosystem director, Venture Development, TEDCO

Jordan has emerged as one of the region's most dynamic tech hubs — a destination of choice for multinationals including Amazon, Microsoft and Cisco. With one of the highest concentrations of engineers per capita in the world and a strategic location that bridges the Middle East, Europe and Asia, it's a story attendees will explore firsthand during the webinar.

"We are excited to be working with the Kingdom of Jordan, USM and WTCI on expanding opportunities cross-border collaborations," said TEDCO CEO, Troy LeMaile-Stovall. "Through the ongoing relationship building with the Kingdom of Jordan, we aim to embrace these connections and support the economic development of both locales."

During the webinar, attendees will join speakers, including His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Jordanian Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, and other Jordanian leaders as they introduce 'Jordan Source' which aims to help businesses grow across the world. The program aims to build upon the country's central location, allowing companies to be within hours of different markets, while also fostering innovation worldwide. Attendees will hear about the private equity and Venture Capital landscape in Jordan, learn about several company successes, and more.

Additional speakers during the webinar will include LeMaile-Stovall; Michele Masucci, vice chancellor, University System of Maryland; Fernando Miralles Wilhelm, president of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science; and Karen Zuccardi, ecosystem director, Venture Development, TEDCO.

Anyone interested in joining the webinar on April 6, 2026 can register now at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W_ql8lTERuCHFK484_P5Yw.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact

Tammi Thomas, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO, [email protected]

Rachael Kalinyak, Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, TEDCO, [email protected]

SOURCE TEDCO