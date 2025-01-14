TEDROS MENGISTE NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF GENESIS MOTOR NORTH AMERICA

Mengiste will lead the strategy and execution of all sales, after-sales, marketing, and growth strategies for Genesis in the United States and Canada

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis announced effective today the appointment of Tedros Mengiste as chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. Mengiste will report to Randy Parker, chief executive officer of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America.

"Under Ted's leadership, Genesis continues to reach new heights and achieve record-breaking sales in a very competitive luxury market," said Parker. "I'm excited to work closely with Ted to further the Genesis brand's rapid ascent in the North American region. I look forward to Ted's stewardship of the brand's introduction of new models, expanded network of dedicated retail facilities, and continued focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience."

Mengiste joined Genesis Motor America in March 2020 as executive director of sales operations and was later promoted to vice president, sales operations in 2022. Under his leadership, Genesis sales have grown exponentially in the United States. This year, Genesis reported a best-ever annual U.S. sales achievement with 75,003 vehicles sold, representing growth of 8% compared to the prior year. Most recently, the brand celebrated its best-ever monthly sales achievement in December with 8,159 vehicles sold.

Additionally, Mengiste has driven significant results to sustain the brand's momentum in growing its U.S. retail network, spanning more than 60 facilities to date and with many more in various phases of development. With a focus on improving its customer experience and better supporting its retail partners, Mengiste has led a significant expansion of the brand's U.S. field team. In 2020, Genesis counted 28 dedicated field operations team members. Today, the team has more than tripled in size with 95 dedicated field operations employees across the United States.

Mengiste has 28 years of extensive automotive industry experience and prior to joining Genesis served as regional vice president of Infiniti and held various executive positions at Nissan Motor America and Ford Motor Company. Mengiste's automotive background includes expertise in national and regional sales strategy, field operations, market representation, and product and consumer marketing.

Mengiste holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a bachelor of science in business marketing from Indiana University.

Claudia Márquez, Genesis Motor North America's previous COO, is promoted to a newly created leadership role within the group, leading the Hyundai brand's U.S. business operations and customer-focused growth strategies as chief operating officer of Hyundai Motor America.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 60 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

