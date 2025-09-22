Teeing Up Futures: Spectrum Investment Advisors Cristo Rey Scholarship Golf Outing

MEQUON, Wis., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 27th, Spectrum Investment Advisors proudly hosted the annual Cristo Rey Memorial Golf Outing at Ironwood Golf Course—a day filled with purpose, community, and celebration. This year, we raised $23,000, allowing us to award two scholarships, each supporting a Cristo Rey graduate for two years of college.

This year's scholarship recipients are Diego Huerta and Kenia Montes.

Winners are selected by a dedicated committee that evaluates applicants based on the following criteria:

Good financial standing with Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

Strong academic performance

A clear interest in pursuing a degree in Business or Finance

Diego and Kenia exemplify the values and potential this scholarship was designed to support, and we're proud to help launch their college journeys.

The outing was originally created in memory of a dear friend of the firm who passed away unexpectedly. His passion for Cristo Rey inspired a lasting bond, and this event continues to honor his legacy by investing in the futures of local students.

One of the most moving moments is the awards dinner, where scholarship recipients share their goals and personal stories. Hearing their testimonies reminds us why this event matters—it's about more than golf; it's about opening doors.

Each year, the outing grows in spirit and support. This year, Rick Danning's neighbors, family, friends, the Cristo Rey community, and countless others came together to champion education. It's a true reflection of one of Spectrum's Guiding Principles: "We Give Back."

And to top it off, we added a lively new twist—a local conga band that brought rhythm, joy, and a festive energy to the day.

At Spectrum, we believe that when you invest in people, you build a stronger future.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors

Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

