Teen Mental Health Programs at Innerspace Counseling Now Provide Tutoring

OLD BRIDGE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innerspace Counseling announces an expansion of its Teen Partial Care Program to include free tutoring services. The need for mental health services has increased through the pandemic and Innerspace Counseling has continued to be there by pioneering safe, effective treatment for higher levels of mental healthcare through telehealth.

"The team recognized a gap in care and services during this pandemic and felt an obligation to meet the needs of the community. COVID 19 has had a profound effect on the teen population so we wanted to make the transition into and out of effective treatment as smooth as possible for students, families, and educators," according to their Community Outreach Liaison, Melissa Maranzano. The Teen Partial Care Program is a mental health program for teens age 12 and up dealing with anxiety, depression, school refusal, mood disturbances, self-harm behaviors, and more. Since Innerspace Counseling provides primary mental health treatment, programs are made up of teens dealing with similar issues.

The program is run virtually each day from 8 AM to 3 PM through easy access links to a HIPPA compliant platform. There, teens participate in group therapy, individual counseling, family sessions, medication management, and tutoring. Groups are a large piece of their program and the Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) based approach is highly effective. This approach teaches teens skills so that they are better able to recognize and manage their behaviors and emotions not only during treatment, but well beyond their time at Innerspace. In addition to DBT skills, teens participate in psychoeducation, coping skills training, creative therapies, and more based on specific client need such as anger or anxiety groups. Group therapy also promotes socialization, communication, and empathy.

The Innerspace team, who specializes in primary mental health treatment, comprises of an elite staff of master's level therapists, board-certified child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrists, and experienced educators. According to anonymous surveys, the clinical team has a 100% satisfaction rate and all of the parents and teens surveyed felt an improvement in their condition and would recommend Innerspace Counseling to others.

Innerspace Counseling takes a strong systems-based approach to treatment. Teens do not function in bubbles. Their individual thoughts, behaviors, and emotions impact the family and vis versa. Therefore, the treatment at Innerspace is a team effort, incorporating family sessions and frequent ongoing communication in care. The team approach extends beyond the family to the child's educational team. Innerspace will be in regular communication with school counselors throughout treatment to ensure that their educational needs are being met.

The Teen Partial Care Program at Innerspace Counseling offers a solution focused, client centered treatment that incorporates the educational needs of each child. Through a caring and empowering approach, teens will gain balance on the path toward a successful future. If your teen needs mental health treatment call Innerspace Counseling at 732-332-8270 for a consult today.

Contact:

Melissa Maranzano

Phone: 732-307-5673

Email: [email protected]

innerspacecounseling.com

SOURCE Innerspace Counseling