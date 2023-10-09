Teeth Whitening Tray Market size to increase by USD 38.73 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing awareness about oral health and hygiene boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The teeth whitening tray market size is expected to grow by USD 38.73 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.64% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about oral health and hygiene is notably driving the teeth whitening tray market. However, factors such as the high cost of teeth whitening procedures may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by type (in-office teeth whitening tray and take-home teeth whitening tray), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the in-office teeth whitening tray segment will be significant during the forecast period. In-office teeth whitening is essentially a professional dental procedure performed by a dentist or dental hygienist in their office. The ability to deliver quick and effective results is one of the main advantages of in-office whitening trays. In addition, teeth whitening trays at the clinic are also specially designed to fit the oral cavity and teeth of each patient. Dental professionals have the expertise to assess each patient's specific requirements and desired outcomes and adjust whitening agent concentrations accordingly. Hence, such benefits are expected to fuel the growth of this segment, which, in turn, will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC accounts for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing awareness of oral health and aesthetics is one of the significant factors contributing to the market growth in APAC. As there is a growing awareness among people regarding how their teeth look, it has fuelled the demand for teeth whitening solutions, including teeth whitening trays, has also increased as well. In addition, the growth of e-commerce and online retail platforms plays a major role in driving the growth of the market in the APAC region. Furthermore, online retailers provide a wide selection of teeth-whitening trays, making it easier for consumers to access and purchase these products. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The teeth whitening tray market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

3M Co., Cinoll Technology Co. Ltd., Cottage Clinic Ltd., CUUMED CATHETER MEDICAL CO. LTD., HappySmile, Lornamead GmbH, Meditas Ltd., NovaWhite, Quality Dental LAB LLC, SDI Germany GmbH, SMILE BRILLIANT VENTURES INC., SNOW COSMETICS LLC, Sparkling White Smiles, Spartan Guards, Sport Guard Inc., STAR TEETH WHITENING LLC, The House of Mouth Pty Ltd., Ultradent Products Inc., White Smile Pro, and WHITEsmile GmbH

