TEEZO TOUCHDOWN'S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED HEADLINE WORLD TOUR, SPEND THE NIGHT, BECOMES LATEST IN THE MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR SERIES

Speaking on the tour, Teezo shares – "Eventually I'm going to ask you to spend the rest of our lives together but for now I'll just ask you to spend the night."

Released to widespread acclaim, How Do You Sleep At Night? is an exuberant debut drenched in playful self-awareness, yearning for sincerity, and effortless versatility. Open, honest, and endlessly dynamic, it's Teezo Touchdown 2.0, the latest step in an evolution that began years ago. The debut album has earned him an expansive fan base and support from artists like Andre 3000, Drake, Travis Scott, Tyler, The Creator, and more, illuminating his presence as one of music's most inventive new creators.

Since then, he's gone on one of the best feature runs with artists like Drake ("Amen," "7969 Santa"), Travis Scott ("Modern Jam"), Don Toliver ("Luckily I'm Having"), Paris Texas ("Full English"), Lil Yachty ("The Ride-") and more. New music means that list will only grow. Teezo's level-up is the result of goals he set for himself years ago, and with the release of How Do You Sleep At Night?, he can dream bigger than ever.

Stream the deluxe version of Teezo Touchdown's debut album, How Do You Sleep At Night? With You and stay tuned for more coming soon.

Teezo Touchdown Spring 2024 Tour Dates:

* = sold out

03/21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg OZ*

03/22 - Zurich, Switzerland - M4 Music Festival

03/25 - Paris, France - Bellevilloise / Cabaret Sauvage

03/26 - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

03/29 - London, United Kingdom - Electric Brixton

04/30 - Charlotte, NC - The Filmore*

05/02 - Boston MA - Paradise Rock Club*

05/03 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts*

05/07 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

05/08 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall*

05/10 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

05/13 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Ballroom

05/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell*

05/16 - Portland OR - Hawthorne Theatre*

05/17 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

05/18 - Seattle, WA - Neumos*

05/20 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent*

05/21 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent*

05/24 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC*

05/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

05/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre*

05/27 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom*

05/30 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

05/31 - Austin, TX - Emos

06/01 - Houston, TX - House of Blues*

06/04 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade*

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY:

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the music life, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and artists represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, artists, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

ABOUT OUTBREAK PRESENTS:

Launched in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour showcases the biggest new names in music each year amidst their culture-impacting, breakthrough moment. The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour is the largest national touring brand in the club and theater space, recognized as the ultimate tastemaker in the live arena, and currently consists of five annual music tours across multiple genres and one annual comedy tour. Notable alumni include Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, Latto, Morgan Wallen, Mike Shinoda (of Linkin Park), Cole Swindell, Logic, Kane Brown, Asking Alexandria, and 21 Savage; to name a few. For more information about The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour visit: www.outbreakpresents.com .

