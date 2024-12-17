Tegan Digital Earns Spot on 2024 Clutch 1000 List for Second Year Running

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegan Digital is thrilled to announce our inclusion in the 2024 Clutch 1000, a prestigious list curated by Clutch, the leading global marketplace for B2B service providers. This marks the second consecutive year that Tegan Digital has been recognized among the top 1000 service providers on the platform—a distinction earned by only the most exceptional agencies worldwide.

"Landing a spot in the Clutch 1000 puts your business in rare company and represents true excellence in service delivery," said Tim Condon, Clutch's Chief Revenue Officer. "These top-performing companies have distinguished themselves through exceptional client satisfaction and consistent results. We're proud to recognize their achievements and connect them with businesses who need trusted partners to drive their success."

The Clutch 1000 list highlights the top 1,000 highest-rated companies from a pool of over 350,000 providers globally. Honorees are rigorously evaluated based on:

Quantity, quality, and recency of verified Clutch client reviews

of verified Clutch client reviews Diversity and scope of clientele and portfolio of work

of clientele and portfolio of work Robust company profile showcasing competitive specializations and deep experience

showcasing competitive specializations and deep experience Strong brand awareness and industry recognition

"Being named to the Clutch 1000 for the second year in a row is an honor we don't take lightly," said John Herrington, Partner at Tegan Digital. "This recognition validates the hard work of our team and the strong partnerships we've built with our clients. We're thrilled to share this moment with the other outstanding companies on this list."

You can view the full list of 2024 Clutch 1000 honorees here.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, empowering over 1 million business leaders each month to make better business decisions. Through verified client interviews and in-depth company profiles, Clutch connects businesses with trusted partners to meet their needs. Recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company for six consecutive years and one of the Washington Business Journal's 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023, Clutch is a trusted resource for businesses worldwide. For more information, visit clutch.co.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Museum of Art, Tolleson Wealth Management, and Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas. Tegan was named on Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit tegan.io.

