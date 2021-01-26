Tegan Digital Marks a Decade of Growth Despite Pandemic

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegan Digital celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. Since its launch in 2011, the Dallas-based digital agency has created digital experiences for clients across the globe, from startups to Fortune 100 companies.

"Our team is beyond thrilled to reach this huge milestone," says Aaron Mizell, founder and principal. "We love what we do, and the privilege to serve in this space for ten years is not lost on us."

Tegan Digital came to life in the summer of 2011. After Mizell left a national marketing role on the client side of the business, he returned to a longtime dream of starting his own agency. A two-week hiking trip to Machu Picchu gave the clarity and motivation he needed to move forward. Since then, the company has dramatically grown its influence in the digital sphere. The past decade's clients have included AT&T, Lennox and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

Tegan's work has been widely-recognized for excellence in design, marketing and communication. In 2020 alone, the group took home awards at Davey, Hermes, DotComm, Marcom and AVA Digital Awards for outstanding digital projects.

"Tegan has been a tremendous partner since day one. They are sharp, nimble and efficient; all of which has allowed us to sprint four-minute miles together and accomplish our shared goals," says Brad Alesi, Chief Marketing Officer of Safe Harbor Marinas.

In just the last year, Tegan has forged deep relationships with several new clients including Safe Harbor Marinas, The Birthday Party Project, The Legacy Senior Communities and Temple Emanu-El. Projects include website redesigns, rebranding, iOS and Android apps, direct mail, social media and much more.

"We are almost entirely referral based. We treat our clients like family, so they tend to stick around for years," says John Herrington, VP Client Services. "We're proud to say we've performed in such a competitive industry for a decade now. And we're just getting started."

