TEKLYNX Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

News provided by

TEKLYNX International

28 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

TEKLYNX labeling solutions have been tested by Zebra's Global Enablement Center for optimal connectivity, print speeds, and label quality

AUCH, France, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with their labeling software and industry-leading customer support, today announced it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program for its suite of barcode label design, print automation, and enterprise label management software solutions. This designation indicates to customers and partners that TEKLYNX software was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra's industrial thermal transfer barcode label printers.

Continue Reading
Barcode label design and enterprise label management software solutions.
Barcode label design and enterprise label management software solutions.

"Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, we have successfully tested the interoperability of TEKLYNX software with select printers, including the Zebra ZT421," said Travis Wayne, Product Manager at TEKLYNX International. "This certification reinforces our commitment to providing software that meets the needs of manufacturers and supports increased connectivity options, fast print speeds, superior label quality, and exceptional scalability."

TEKLYNX software is designed to evolve with manufacturers' growing needs. From straightforward product labels to complex labeling in regulated industries, TEKLYNX barcode label design, print automation, and enterprise label management solutions deliver. With native drivers tailored for Zebra printers, TEKLYNX offers unparalleled print performance. Whether printing labels from a single desktop or across multiple points in a production line, in a loading dock, or from a forklift, TEKLYNX and Zebra Technologies ensure efficiency and accuracy.

Zebra Technologies is a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people. Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers, RFID solutions, and software products, to meet user application-specific needs. 

TEKLYNX is a part of the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program. To learn more about how the partnership between TEKLYNX and Zebra Technologies can benefit your business, visit teklynx.com/zebra.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736243/TEKLYNX_International_Barcode.jpg 

Also from this source

TEKLYNX obtient la validation de Zebra Technologies

TEKLYNX obtient la validation de Zebra Technologies

TEKLYNX International, mondialement connu pour ses solutions logicielles d'étiquetage codes-barres et son support client de pointe, a annoncé...
TEKLYNX erhält Validierung von Zebra Technologies

TEKLYNX erhält Validierung von Zebra Technologies

TEKLYNX International, ein Unternehmen, das weltweit dafür bekannt ist, Unternehmen mit seiner Etikettierungs-Software und seinem branchenführenden...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.