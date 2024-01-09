TEKLYNX Drives Efficiency for Businesses of All Sizes with Expanded Label Printing Automation Offerings

News provided by

TEKLYNX International

09 Jan, 2024, 03:00 ET

AUCH, France, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better, today announced the expansion of their label printing automation offerings with the availability of the TEKLYNX Software Development Kit (SDK).

The TEKLYNX SDK is tailor-made for software developers and solution providers to embed high-quality label design and printing within a WMS, MES, ERP system, LIMS, or custom-built application.

Continue Reading
Barcode label design and enterprise label management software solutions.
Barcode label design and enterprise label management software solutions.

Key features of the TEKLYNX SDK include:

  • Seamless integration: Easily integrate label design and printing into existing software applications for a streamlined and efficient user experience.
  • .NET wrapper and RESTful API: Supported and updated libraries reduce development time, ensuring a smooth integration process.
  • Printer compatibility: Compatible with a wide range of label printers and over 4,000 native label printer drivers included for high-quality label printing.
  • Scalability: Adaptable to businesses of all sizes and can handle varying volumes of label printing requirements, making it suitable for organizations with growing needs.
  • Control over print process: Offers error handling, status checking, and fine-tuning print settings to improve the overall print success rate.

"By providing a powerful and customizable solution, we aim to empower software publishers and solution providers to enhance existing product offerings," said Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. "The TEKLYNX SDK complements our established label printing automation products, SENTINEL and CODESOFT with APIs, and represents our commitment to developing innovative solutions for businesses worldwide."

SENTINEL print automation solution facilitates automatic label printing from a WMS, MES, ERP, and other business systems. With the ability to print to unlimited printers and integrate with RESTful API, this solution is designed for larger environments, offering ease of use and reliability.

For smaller environments, CODESOFT enterprise-level label design software, coupled with built-in sample APIs enables automated label printing directly to local workstations.

To learn more about TEKLYNX label printing automation solutions, request a consult.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how TEKLYNX helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736243/4470888/TEKLYNX_International_Barcode.jpg

Also from this source

TEKLYNX steigert die Effizienz von Unternehmen jeder Größe mit erweitertem Angebot zur Automatisierung des Etikettendrucks

TEKLYNX steigert die Effizienz von Unternehmen jeder Größe mit erweitertem Angebot zur Automatisierung des Etikettendrucks

TEKLYNX International, weltweit bekannt dafür, Unternehmen bei der Verbesserung von Barcodes zu unterstützen, gab heute die Erweiterung seines...
TEKLYNX impulsa la eficiencia para empresas de todos los tamaños

TEKLYNX impulsa la eficiencia para empresas de todos los tamaños

TEKLYNX International, conocida mundialmente por ayudar a las empresas a mejorar su etiquetado, anunció hoy la expansión de sus ofertas de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.