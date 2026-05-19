TEKLYNX Releases New CODESOFT RAIN RFID Enhancements to Improve RFID Labeling

MILWAUKEE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, a global leader in barcode and RFID label design software announced enhancements to its CODESOFT software that add GS1's new "++" encoding schemes to allow encoding of Web URLs directly into EPC memory. CODESOFT has also improved RAIN RFID encoding reliability and label printing performance.

"RAIN RFID has never had more momentum than right now," said Travis Wayne, Product Manager at TEKLYNX Americas. "With initiatives like the emerging Digital Product Passport (DPP) regulations and GS1's Sunrise 2027, organizations need RFID solutions that are accurate, reliable, and built for global standards. Our RAIN RFID improvements deliver a practical, future-ready path forward."

In collaboration with technology partner TSC Auto ID Technologies, TEKLYNX developed enhanced RFID functionality in CODESOFT, including support for:

New GS1 EPC++ and ISO BD encoding schemes that allow encoding Web URLs directly into tag memory

Encoding reliability through optimized RFID printer performance

Compliance readiness with up-to-date print codes for evolving requirements

Print accuracy and consistency in high-volume labeling environments

As RAIN RFID adoption continues to accelerate across different industries, organizations are increasingly seeking reliable, standards-compliant solutions to reduce manual processes, improve inventory accuracy, and gain better operational visibility. TEKLYNX addresses these needs by optimizing printer performance while supporting leading global RFID encoding standards.

CODESOFT is an advanced RFID and barcode labeling software, allowing users to design, encode, and print RFID labels on supported printers from a single platform. "CODESOFT's updated functionality and interface make encoding GS1's new "++" encoding schemes easy and intuitive," explained Chris Brown, RFID Program Director at TSC Auto ID Technologies. "These encoding schemes allow a user to encode a Web URL directly into EPC memory for easy redirection to a website. TEKLYNX has become the leader in RAIN RFID functionality and ease-of-use."

Learn more about CODESOFT RFID and barcode label software at teklynx.com/codesoft.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

ABOUT TSC AUTO ID TECHNOLOGIES

TSC Auto ID Technologies is a global leader in automatic identification, thermal printing, and RFID technologies. The 2024 addition of Bluebird Inc. enhances the TSC portfolio by integrating enterprise mobile computing, RFID data capture, and high-performance labeling. This strengthens TSC's ability to deliver seamless automation across retail, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare industries worldwide.

SOURCE TEKLYNX International