TekStream to Present at Splunk Go Austin

Digital Resilience Firm Will Discuss Agentic AI and the Secret to Calm SOCs

ATLANTA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TekStream, a digital resilience company that helps organizations modernize, secure and optimize their technology environments, will speak at Splunk Go in Austin, TX on March 11. The breakout session, "From Agentic Speed to Executive Confidence: The 4 Secrets of Calm SOCs," will take place at 11:30 a.m.

As AI accelerates detection and often escalation, it is leaving SecOps and ITOps teams in a constant state of alert. As a result, they're experiencing high levels of fatigue even as executives continue to question whether risk is under control.

The session will demonstrate how organizations can reduce executive escalations by shifting severity-driven alerts to risk thresholds aligned to business impact. Drawing on field insight across the Splunk ecosystem, TekStream will outline four operational patterns shared by high-performing, "calm" SOCs:

Redefining materiality because not every high-severity alert represents business risk.

Measuring containment, not detection alone, because MDR without remediation delivers negative ROI.

Systematically suppressing noise through risk-based escalation, replacing severity-based reaction.

Translating Splunk telemetry into business-aligned resilience metrics executives understand and trust.

"Resilience at agentic speed is not about reacting faster, but about escalating less and containing more," said Taylor Morgan, Chief Solutions Officer at TekStream. "Quiet SOCs are not less vigilant, they are more precise. When security teams align detection to business impact and measure containment instead of noise, they restore confidence at the executive level and turn AI from a stress multiplier into a force multiplier."

TekStream is a certified, award-winning Splunk partner that helps public, private and government organizations unlock the full value of their Splunk investments through a comprehensive suite of services, including expert consulting, managed detection and response services, cloud migration and optimization, observability and compliance enablement, and on-demand Splunk expertise tailored to unique business needs, drawing on deep technical experience to drive operational intelligence and digital resilience. Over the past several years, Splunk has repeatedly recognized TekStream's excellence with multiple partner awards, including the 2025 Joint Selling Partner of the Year and multiple regional and innovation awards. Additionally, TekStream has earned numerous elite badges in Splunk's Partnerverse program for its demonstrated capabilities in selling, managing, and advising on Splunk solutions.

Splunk Go Austin brings together security, observability and AI professionals to explore the latest product innovations and best practices for building resilience in the AI era. Attendees will hear expert keynotes and deep-dive sessions and have the opportunity to connect with peers and industry leaders. To learn more about the event visit https://discover.splunk.com/2026_SplunkGo_Austin.html.

About TekStream

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, TekStream is a digital resilience company that helps organizations modernize, secure and optimize their technology environments. Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, TekStream supports commercial, government and education organizations across complex, hybrid environments. TekStream delivers cloud migration and modernization, managed detection and response (MDR), Security Operations Center (SOC), and workforce consulting services. The company is intentionally vendor-inclusive, integrating and operationalizing the platforms customers already rely on while combining automation with experienced engineering and security teams. TekStream is known for exceptional customer satisfaction and reliable, on-time, and on-budget delivery across hundreds of successful engagements, reflected in a 95+ Net Promoter Score (NPS) and a 98% customer retention rate. In the public sector, TekStream's unique Whole-of-State cybersecurity approach addresses systemic vulnerabilities through collaboration, shared intelligence, and workforce development. The model combines co-managed security operations with workforce development and cost-deferment strategies, enabling organizations to build sustainable programs and maintain long-term ownership of their cybersecurity capabilities.

