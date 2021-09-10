Tektronix Introduces New Features in CalWeb® Asset Management Software

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc. announced today that test and measurement engineers looking to speed up and simplify calibration of their fleet of test and measurement equipment have a powerful new tool with the upgraded version of the popular cloud-based asset management software CalWeb®.

Managing large fleets of test and measurement equipment for calibration services can be a time-consuming, manual process. CalWeb® solves for this with a web-based app that enables customers to see their calibration and repair histories and related documentation all in one place. All information is stored securely and globally accessible from any computer or mobile device.

"Customers manage complicated fleets of test and measurement equipment, often with multiple brands that require calibrations or other services at different times. With CalWeb®, we simplify all of that for customers, so they can track all their services on all equipment from the palm of their hand," says Tektronix Service and Support Organization vice president Corey Christmann. With service teams in more than 100 locations worldwide, Tektronix is a leading accredited calibration services provider with more than 75 years of experience serving the world's largest mission-critical manufacturers in aerospace and defense, semiconductor, automotive, medical, and wired and wireless communications.

The CalWeb 2021 upgrades provide instant access to more information and can integrate smoothly with existing systems. The four key new functions include:

New barcode creation, printing, and scanning – CalWeb® can create and print barcodes to tag equipment and correlate it to chosen database fields. Customers can then use a smartphone or barcode scanner and instantly view calibration history and certificates, repair history, and other useful information.

– CalWeb® can create and print barcodes to tag equipment and correlate it to chosen database fields. Customers can then use a smartphone or barcode scanner and instantly view calibration history and certificates, repair history, and other useful information. New integration through CalWeb REST API – The secure REST API ensures CalWeb can easily integrate with any customer's in-house IT system. Programming language agnostic, the REST API features standard HTTP request function calls with Swagger® and Postman® API development tool sandboxes.

The secure REST API ensures CalWeb can easily integrate with any customer's in-house IT system. Programming language agnostic, the REST API features standard HTTP request function calls with Swagger® and Postman® API development tool sandboxes. New report generation tool – No more manual spreadsheets and hours of analysis. Create, run, and download customized reports on any assets managed through CalWeb with the click of a button. Flexible functionality enables the creation of both ad-hoc and scheduled reports.

– No more manual spreadsheets and hours of analysis. Create, run, and download customized reports on any assets managed through CalWeb with the click of a button. Flexible functionality enables the creation of both ad-hoc and scheduled reports. Expanded equipment management capability –CalWeb® users can now get automatic notifications when any of their test and measurement equipment is due for calibration. CalWeb can be used to manage all equipment, from any manufacturer – beyond Tektronix brand products.

"These powerful CalWeb® features answer our customers' needs for streamlined fleet management and improved communications around the calibration of all their products, regardless of the brand," says Christmann. "The ability to scan and access documentation, run reports and integrate swiftly with existing systems advances our service software beyond expectations."

Tektronix works as a strategic partner for calibration services, delivering tailored solutions that save time and cost in achieving accredited and/or compliant calibrations on over 140,000 different electronic test and measurement equipment models from more than 9,000 manufacturers. Tektronix employs over 180 ISO/IEC 17025-accredited parameters and offers an extensive global service network that encompasses 100-plus locations with more than 1,100 experienced technical associates.

