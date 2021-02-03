Tektronix launches industry's first IEEE 802.3ch multi-gigabit Ethernet compliance test solution

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tektronix, Inc. today announced the launch of its TekExpress™ Multi-Gigabit Automotive Ethernet Compliance Test Solution as the first-in-market solution to meet the requirements of complex automotive designs. As newer automotive technologies such as autonomous driving, 5G and connected car solutions develop, the paths carrying the vast amount of data necessary to support those technologies must be tested to ensure reliable transfers between a vehicle's electronic sub-systems. As an automated compliance test application, the Tektronix TekExpress Multi-Gigabit Automotive Ethernet Compliance Test Solution allows for quick, accurate and reliable validation and debugging for multi-gigabit Ethernet chipsets and electronic control units (ECUs) to meet Physical Media Attachment (PMA) transmitter measurement requirements for up to 10 Gb/s. The fully automated compliance test solution is fitting with the current version of the IEEE 802.3ch MultiGBASE-T1 specification.

Tektronix announces the launch of TekExpress TM Multi-Gigabit Automotive Ethernet Compliance Test Solution.

"The Tektronix TekExpress Multi-Gigabit Automotive Ethernet Compliance Test Solution fulfills the need for reliable, easy-to-use and rapid multi-gigabit automotive Ethernet compliance and test support," shares Raajit Lall, General Manager of Market Solutions. "Multi-gigabit Ethernet uses PAM4 modulation to achieve high data rates and reliability, pushing the boundaries of signal integrity and requiring higher performance measurements for compliance, debugging and validation. Debug tools like DPOJET and PAM4 Analysis also allow for quick identification of the root cause of a failure, saving time and effort." Lall adds, "Tektronix continues to actively participate in the Open Alliance, using our engineering expertise to drive the development of in-vehicle network test specifications and methodologies to ensure reliable, cost-effective testing."

This new Tektronix offering is part of its family of industry-leading automated compliance solutions for automotive Ethernet, working seamlessly with Tektronix oscilloscopes. And, because this new application uses the TekExpress automation framework, engineers do not have to learn a new software interface. This new application enhances Tektronix's existing in-vehicle network solution offering of 10BASE-T1S, 100-BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 compliance testing applications for automotive Ethernet standards.

The Tektronix IEEE 802.3ch Multi-Gigabit Ethernet automated compliance application is now available globally for 10G/5G/2.5GBASE-T1 automotive Ethernet Physical Media Attachment (PMA) transmitter compliance testing on DPO70000 SX/DX Series oscilloscopes. Product pricing begins at $14,500 USD. For more information, visit tek.com/automotive/automotive-ethernet .

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise and easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 70 years. More information on our products and solutions is available at Tek.com .

Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and Instagram , and to stay connected. Learn more from our engineers on the Tektronix blog and read our latest announcements in our Newsroom .

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Tektronix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.Tek.com

