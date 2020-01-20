Teledyne Extends S-Parameter Leadership with Open Source Software: SIGNALINTEGRITY

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, a worldwide leader in electronic test and measurement solutions and a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, announces today the availability of an open-source software tool, SignalIntegrity, offering free solutions to signal integrity problems for design and test engineers. In order to avoid signal integrity issues in today's world of gigabit-per-second transfer rates, engineers must have superior tools for the necessary combination of simulation, modeling and measurement. The goal of this software is to provide free tools for solving real-time signal integrity problems. More than 1,500 users have downloaded the Python-based software since it has been made available.

Signal integrity is the field involving the physical communication of signals inside of printed circuit boards, cables, connectors and other high-speed interconnects. Since the ability to send data error free and at high speeds involve the electromagnetic characteristics of the communication channel, engineers use traditional, but difficult-to-understand, microwave techniques. Teledyne LeCroy's Serial Data Analyzers, Signal Integrity Network Analyzers and Signal Integrity Studio Software include state-of-the-art acquisition and analysis tools to help minimize the time required to pinpoint signal integrity issues.

The new SignalIntegrity software provides extra analysis capabilities to Teledyne LeCroy's WavePulser 40iX High-Speed Interconnect Analyzer, which is the ideal single measurement tool for high-speed hardware designers and test engineers. WavePulser's combination of s-parameters and impedance profiles in a single acquisition with a deep toolbox provides unmatched characterization insight of high-speed interconnects.

Engineers in industries including computer, semiconductor and consumer electronics, data storage, automotive, industrial, military, aerospace and telecommunication markets work to test, design and understand signal integrity on protocols such as Gigabit Ethernet, Infiniband, Fibre Channel, USB, HDMI and SATA. With Teledyne LeCroy's open-source software, engineers are now able to access the first-of-its-kind SignalIntegrity source code, and then modify and extend it to aid their work in test and design. The software can be used for linear circuit and system simulation solving for interconnected circuits and s-parameter blocks, de-embedding, virtual probing and viewing s-parameter files.

The design community is welcome to learn more by attending a live tutorial, "Open-Source Software Tools for Signal Integrity," taking place at DesignCon 2020 on Tuesday January 28th. The session will include several use-cases to teach attendees how to use the tool to solve various problems. It also will provide educational content on s-parameters.

Availability

The open-source software SignalIntegrity is published in the Python Packaging Index (PyPI) at https://pypi.org/project/SignalIntegrity/.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com

