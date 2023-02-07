Teledyne LeCroy Announces Availability of Open Compute Project® (OCP) v2.0 SSD Validation Testing

Expands compliance testing support to the second generation OCP specification to ensure unparalleled SSD performance.

LOOMIS, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test and measurement solutions announces compliance testing support for the second generation of the OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification (v2.0) within the OakGate SSD test platform and from Austin Labs testing services. OCP v2.0 builds on OCP v1.0a adding new and enhanced validation testing requirements. And LeCroy's new OCP v2.0 compliance software suite provides an unprecedented level of functionality, performance, and ease of use for testing enterprise-level storage devices.

OCP® v2.0 Cloud SSD Compliance Validation Test Suite

OCP v2.0 was developed to improve workload throughput and reduce latency in hyper-scaling applications. Validating SSD compliance and functionality ensures the highest possible level of performance. Testing for compliance using LeCroy's OCP v2.0 Cloud SSD Compliance software Suite makes validation easy.

"The OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD 2.0 Specification is a collaboration of hyperscaler's and OEMs to enable SSDs with improved time to market, quality and increased features in the industry." said Ross Stenfort, Hardware Systems Engineer at Meta. "Teledyne LeCroy supporting this specification will enable suppliers to validate against the updated industry specification."

Supplementing Teledyne LeCroy's OCP Compliance Test solutions, Austin Labs, the premier third-party test and validation center for storage devices, offers customized OCP (v1.0a and v2.0) Cloud SSD testing services to help customers deliver fully tested products to market on time and within budget. Teledyne LeCroy's Austin Labs services are designed for highly accelerated testing, interoperability, and validation of enterprise products and solutions.

Availability

The Teledyne LeCroy OCP 2.0 Cloud SSD Compliance Suite can be ordered now. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at https://teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/ocp.aspx.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

About Open Compute Project

The Open Compute Project (OCP) is a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on compute infrastructure. For more information, please visit the OCP website at https://www.opencompute.org.

© 2023 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. The Open Compute Project mark and logo, and the Marks and Logos referenced herein, are all marks of The Open Compute Project Foundation. All rights reserved.

Technical contact: Rob Dobson, Director of Product Marketing, Test Appliances 916-618-2372

Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy OakGate Customer Care Center 800-553-2769

Website: https://teledynelecroy.com/OakGate

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy