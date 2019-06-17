Teledyne LeCroy Announces First-to-Market Protocol Analyzers for New PCIe 5.0 Specification

"Teledyne LeCroy protocol analyzers have been at the forefront of PCIe development since its inception, and our tools played an important role in the validation of the new PCIe 5.0 specification," said Joe Mendolia, Vice President of Marketing, Protocol Solutions Group, Teledyne LeCroy. "As a result, we are first to market with test equipment enabling companies to develop products using the new high-speed specification."

"High performance computing, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence are driving the need for next-generation buses to support higher performance storage and networking infrastructures. PCIe 5.0 doubles the data rates previously available, and will allow for the development of next-generation computing devices. Our Summit™ family of high-speed PCIe protocol analyzers will be used by developers leveraging PCIe 5.0 communication technology to develop products being launched in the next few years," said Kevin Prusso, VP and GM of Teledyne's Test and Measurement group of companies.

"The industry continues to rally to PCIe Gen 5 as the foundational interconnect of next-generation I/O," said Jim Pappas, Director of Technology Initiatives, Intel Corporation. "Teledyne LeCroy joins the ranks of innovators enabling the growing PCIe Gen 5 ecosystem, providing protocol analyzers and exercisers to help enable a smooth transition and rapid adoption."

"Synopsys and Teledyne LeCroy have a long history of collaboration through many generations of the PCI Express protocol and have recently completed interoperability testing between our silicon-proven DesignWare® IP for PCI Express 5.0 with Teledyne LeCroy's Summit T54 protocol analyzer," said Scott Knowlton, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Synopsys. "This combined solution enables designers to incorporate the PCI Express 5.0 protocol into their designs with confidence and thoroughly test and analyze their silicon."

"Member company tools that promote protocol adherence and interoperability help to ensure the continued success of the PCI Express standard," said PCI-SIG Chairman and President Al Yanes. "Teledyne LeCroy is a valued member of PCI-SIG and its tools are helping to enable the broad adoption of interoperable products based on PCI Express technology."

Summit Protocol Analyzers with PCIe 5.0 Support

The Summit family of PCIe protocol analyzers can support either the PCIe 4.0 or the PCIe 5.0 specifications.

The Summit M5x protocol analyzer showcased at last year's PCI SIG DevCon natively supports PCIe 4.0 and has become an important tool for storage companies doing PCIe 4.0 and NVMe protocol analysis and jammer testing. Now this protocol analyzer can additionally support PCIe 5.0 through an easy-to-upgrade software license.

The Summit T54 protocol analyzer supports PCIe 5.0 technology at speeds of up to 32GT/s and up to x4 link widths. It also provides up to 64GB of recording memory that can be expanded to support up to 128GB of recording memory at up to x8 link widths by cascading a second Summit T54 system. The Summit T54 can be controlled through USB or can be remotely networked and controlled through a 1000baseT Ethernet connection. It also can be synchronized with other high-speed protocol analyzers or oscilloscopes from Teledyne LeCroy.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

About PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 700 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com.

