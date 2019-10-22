Teledyne LeCroy Announces New, Flexible HDMI & DisplayPort Test Instruments

Design and test engineers that need to test and validate their products for interoperability and reliability of the HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 video interface implementations can now perform the tests they need and add more functionality as additional requirements arise. The quantumdata M41h and M41d flexible test instruments can be upgraded from functional testers to sophisticated analyzers and, if desired, can test full standards compliance, enabling developers to pre-test or self-test independently, reducing delays and costs.

"We are pleased to introduce the quantumdata M41h and quantumdata M41d, which provide exceptional value and flexibility to accommodate a wide range of test requirements when integrating HDMI and DisplayPort technologies," said Michael Romm, Vice President and General Manager, Teledyne LeCroy's Protocol Solutions Group.

The quantumdata M41h and quantumdata M41d instruments are compact in size and can be controlled either through a robust and efficient API for remote or automated testing applications, or locally using an external monitor, keyboard and mouse. They can be stacked on a benchtop or even rack mounted.

The quantumdata M41h and quantumdata M41d are available for ordering now. For more information, visit our website at: http://www.quantumdata.com/m41h.html and http://www.quantumdata.com/m41d.html or contact our sales support team.

