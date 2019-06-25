Teledyne LeCroy Launches Range of Teledyne Test Tools (T3)-Branded Rogowski Coil Current Probes

"The introduction of the T3 branded range of Rogowski Coil Current Probes is an exciting development in our market-leading range of probing solutions under the Teledyne LeCroy brand," said Roberto Petrillo, GM, Teledyne Test Tools. "We offer customers a choice of five models, providing measurement capabilities up to 6,000 amps and the ability to connect around the leg of a T0-220 device. The probes are connected to the oscilloscope via a standard BNC connection, which allows these probes to be used with all industry-standard oscilloscopes, not just those under the Teledyne LeCroy and Teledyne Test Tool brands. With prices starting from only $1,720, these new probing solutions answer the call for affordable and readily-available test bench equipment and accessories that are fully supported by Teledyne LeCroy's world-class technical support experts."

The T3 branded portfolio was created to meet the product-design needs of customers across a range of industries such as mobile, automotive, communications, defense and manufacturing. Through strategic collaborations with leading OEM technology partners, Teledyne LeCroy will launch a series of new products under the T3 brand that deliver a broad range of quality test solutions and functionalities to enable speed-to-market, product validation and design innovation. The brand will be supported by the Teledyne LeCroy Customer Care organization.

The T3 branded range of Rogowski Coil Current Probes start at about $1,720 and are available with a lead time of 4-6 weeks. For further information, visit teledynelecroy.com.

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

Technical contact: Roberto Petrillo – GM, Teledyne Test Tools – +39 335 76 36 479 Sales contact: Frank McCoubrey – Distribution Sales Manager – +44 1628 827 7611 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy Customer Care Center – (800) 553-2769 Website: http://teledynelecroy.com/

