Teledyne LeCroy OakGate Announces Data Center Workload Analytics Solutions

Performance modeling, workload analysis, and capacity planning are much more accurate when real-world workloads are used for these changing I/O data streams. Workload Intelligence™ employs real-world workloads to maximize the testing and analysis of SSDs performance. In turn, SSD suppliers can replay and analyze the customer's actual workloads to help identify and resolve pre-production issues, which results in deliveries of SSDs which have been tested and validated in real-world conditions.

"Understanding the true I/O workload profile has been one of the most challenging barriers to storage performance provisioning and validation," said Chad Dorkin, Director of Software Engineering, Test Appliance Products. "WorkloadIntelligence™ helps engineers and operators analyze workload performance and make highly accurate and analytics-driven evaluations of their storage architecture to assure the performance of business-critical applications and data."

WorkloadIntelligence™ Analytics and Replay allows users to:

Easily and quickly import Linux, Microsoft and Apple block trace files

Automatically organize, structure, sequence and summarize the I/O data with exact time stamp

Directly correlate I/O data with system process IDs to identify host-initiated problems

Examine the type of operation, the LBA accessed, the IO length, IO size, duration, etc.

Create customized, filtered views to isolate and analyze potential issues

"Deep zoom" on performance graphs (from billions of I/Os down to single I/O) and synchronization of all graphs on selected time stamps

Create canvases of built-in or custom charts

Replay workloads through OakGate's validation platform, SVF Pro with Enduro and then re-analyze results with Analytics software

"Our new WorkloadIntelligence™ product line provides both data center operators and SSD vendors with a scalable high-performance platform for storage workload performance analysis and replay," said Anil Gupta, General Manager, Test Appliance Products.

Come see WorkloadIntelligence™ in action at Data Center World 2020 in booth 653 from March 18-19 in San Antonio, Texas.

WorkloadIntelligence™ Analytics and Replay products are available now. Please contact Teledyne LeCroy directly for price and delivery information about OakGate products.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

Technical contact: Rob Dobson, Director of Product Marketing, Test Appliances, (916) 521-3919

Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy OakGate Customer Care Center, (916) 652-5132

Website: http://teledynelecroy.com/oakgate

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy

