Teledyne LeCroy Partners with High-Service Distributors On Teledyne Test Tools (T3)-Branded Product Offerings

"By partnering with High-Service Distributors to distribute the T3 suite of products, Teledyne LeCroy is now able to deliver a complete, high-quality test bench solution to customers at low cost and with fast delivery," said Roberto Petrillo, GM, Teledyne Test Tools. "With products such as economy oscilloscopes up to 300 MHz bandwidth, function generators to 120 MHz, power supplies, bench digital multimeters, and spectrum analyzers up to a frequency range of 3.2 GHz, many falling below the $1000 price point, we're answering the call for affordable and readily-available test bench equipment that is fully supported by Teledyne LeCroy's world-class technical support experts."

The T3 branded portfolio was created to meet the product-design needs of customers across a range of industries such as mobile, automotive, communications, defense and manufacturing. Through strategic collaborations with leading OEM technology partners, Teledyne LeCroy will launch a series of new products under the T3 brand that deliver a broad range of quality test solutions and functionalities to enable speed-to-market, product validation and design innovation. The brand will be supported by the Teledyne LeCroy Customer Care organization.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

