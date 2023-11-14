Telehealth Leaders Offer Strategy for Post-Pandemic Success

"Telehealth Success" by Drs. Aditi U. Joshi and Brandon M. Welch is released with Forbes Books.
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telehealth Success: How to Thrive in the New Age of Remote Care by Drs. Aditi U. Joshi and Brandon M. Welch was just released today on Amazon. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and now available on hardcover, Kindle and Audible.

Drs. Aditi U. Joshi and Brandon M. Welch Release Telehealth Success with Forbes Books.
When COVID-19 cast the world's healthcare systems into turmoil, Drs. Joshi and Welch were already telehealth veterans. Dr. Joshi was a director in one of the few emergency departments that took telehealth seriously. Dr. Welch was co-founder and CEO of the telehealth software company doxy.me, which saw its user base grow exponentially in the weeks after the first lockdowns.

Following the pandemic, Dr. Welch learned that clinicians who were successful with telemedicine continued to use it, and those who were not successful discontinued it. So the two doctors then teamed up to chart a course into medicine's post-pandemic future from both the technological and clinical perspectives.

Together, Drs. Welch and Joshi make the case that telehealth can help make healthcare of the future more accessible, convenient, affordable, and equitable. Telehealth Success provides a thorough roadmap to help clinicians find success in five key areas: patients, clinical, technology, finance, and compliance. By following the strategies outlined in the book, healthcare organizations can go from simply using telemedicine to maximizing its potential.

"We wrote this book to help healthcare stakeholders, clinicians, startups, and any organization working in healthcare to understand what it takes to be successful with telemedicine," wrote Drs. Joshi and Welch.

"The five success domains outlined in this book will give you a broad picture of where telehealth has been, where it still needs to go, and how you can make it work for you. Because the topics span broadly across healthcare, they will interest you whether you're a specialist at a large health system or a counselor running an independent practice."

About the Authors
Aditi U. Joshi MD, MSc is a telehealth and digital health expert, speaker, and emergency medicine physician committed to improving healthcare using evidence-based practices on health technologies. Today, she offers consulting services to health systems, digital health startups, and individuals looking to evaluate their products, increase engagement, train care teams, and integrate into health systems and current practice.

Brandon M. Welch, MS, Ph.D., is an innovator, telehealth expert, and the founder and CEO of telemedicine software company doxy.me. Drawing from his unique experience as a researcher and business leader, he offers practical strategies and expert advice for optimizing telehealth practices and solving meaningful problems for aspiring innovators, entrepreneurs, and healthcare professionals.

