Telehealth Services Available for Superior HealthPlan Members in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior HealthPlan has made telehealth services available to nearly 1.3 million members who are covered through the health plan statewide. The service will expand access to healthcare for Superior members while removing transportation and geographic barriers to care.

"While Superior offers an expansive provider network across Texas, we understand there are a variety of circumstances that may prevent our members from getting the healthcare services they need," said Dr. David Harmon, Superior's Chief Medical Director. "Telehealth has been gaining popularity over the past few years because it effectively addresses many barriers to healthcare while at the same time providing quality care and support to those who need it."

Through the program, Superior members will have 24-hour access to in-network healthcare providers for non-emergency medical issues. Members can get medical advice, a diagnosis or a prescription by video or phone. The service can be used to address a number of health issues, including:

Colds, flu and fevers

Rash and skin conditions

Sinuses or allergies

Respiratory infections

Behavioral health

Learn more about this new offering at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

