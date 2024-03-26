Teleperformance Citizen of the World philanthropy programs benefitted nearly 225,000 vulnerable people in 2023

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it assisted nearly 225,000 people in situations of vulnerability worldwide last year through its Citizen of the World program, which provides support mainly through education and disaster relief programs.

Over the past few years, people around the world have grappled with the impact of war and several natural disasters. Entire communities, schools, and families have suffered, and Teleperformance has worked closely with global and local organizations to provide aid and support.

Since its inception in 2006, the Teleperformance Citizen of the World program has made more than €70 million in cash and in-kind donations to help improve lives around the world, particularly vulnerable children and their families. In 2023 alone, Teleperformance supported many philanthropic activities across the globe through its Citizen of the World program, including:

Philippines

Teleperformance employees helped refurbish and refresh classrooms in nine elementary schools in the communities where the company operates, which benefited more than 8,000 students. The company also donated much-needed school supplies to 1,000 first-grade students in need.

Sudan

Teleperformance aided 46,000 people affected by the ongoing conflict in Sudan, through nutrition, vaccination and water sanitation programs for displaced children and families.

Türkiye and Syria

The program provided shelter, medical supplies and temporary school classrooms aiding approximately 16,000 people affected by the 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Learn more about Teleperformance Citizen of the Word projects in different countries here.

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com.

SOURCE Teleperformance