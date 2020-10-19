Teleperformance Recognized as the 2020 North America BPO Competitive Strategy Innovation Leader by Frost & Sullivan

"This Award acknowledges Teleperformance's 40 years of experience and leadership in the BPO market. Teleperformance Group has grown its operations to more than 331,000 employees in 80 countries - serving 175 markets; managing client programs in more than 265 languages," said Principal Analyst Michael DeSalles. "Particularly notable during this pandemic period, is TP's rapid deployment of an enhanced and expanded Work-at-Home Agent (WAHA) workforce- from 10,000 to over 160,000 employees in shorter than 4 months."

Strategy Execution

It quickly became apparent that COVID -19 represented a greater health threat than originally anticipated. Therefore, dramatic emphasis needed to be placed on BPOs moving expeditiously toward a WAHA model. Teleperformance has:

Proven experience in implementing a work-at-home model and expanded at a rapid pace

Successfully managed a team of thousands of remote interaction experts that connect and assist customers daily across all geographies

Deployed best-in-class operational and security processes, ensuring consistent results from on-site and remote interaction experts

Adapted training and coaching processes, specifically designed to engage a remote workforce

Deployed several specific technical solutions that commits the same levels of control and security for remote and on-site interaction experts

"Teleperformance's focus is on service, innovation, technology, tools, C-Sat/NPS, employee satisfaction (eSat), culture change and revenue growth opportunities," noted DeSalles. "Teleperformance has made great strides in delivering on its mantra, 'Every interaction matters.' The company has distinguished itself as an innovator in customer service delivery, global contact center practices and outstanding financial performance."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 1-210-477-8469

E: [email protected]

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

CONTACTS









FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS Investor relations and financial communication department TELEPERFORMANCE Tél : +33 1 53 83 59 15 [email protected] PRESS RELATIONS Europe Laurent Poinsot – Karine Allouis IMAGE7 Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70 [email protected] PRESS RELATIONS Americas and Asia-Pacific Mark Pfeiffer TELEPERFORMANCE Tél : + 1 801-257-5811 [email protected]

teleperformance.com | linkedin.com/company/teleperformance | twitter.com/teleperformance | facebook.com/teleperformanceglobal

The information contained in this communication is privileged and confidential. The content is intended only for the use of the individual or entity named above. If the reader of this message is not the intended recipient, you are hereby notified that any dissemination, distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. If you have received this communication in error, please notify me immediately by telephone or e-mail, and delete this message from your systems. Please consider the environmental impact of needlessly printing this e-mail.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

